Comets make the most of four hits to get past WBND

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The West Liberty softball team has supreme confidence in who they are.
And who they are is a team whose roster remained largely intact after taking third at the Class 3A state tournament a year ago.
That experience came in handy Friday night in West Liberty as the Comets, No. 7 in Class 3A, and West Burlington-Notre Dame, No. 14, played to a relative stalemate through four innings of play. To that point, the Falcons even had out-hit the Comets by a 5-to-1 margin.
“We’ve been in big games before, whether it was this year or last year, where we faced quality pitching,” West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. “Sometimes it just takes us a little bit of time, this team doesn’t overextend itself, they learn from their first at-bat to their second, and we did that tonight. If you watched our at-bats, they just looked better as a team as the game went along.”
West Liberty was able to retire West Burlington-Notre Dame in order for the first time in the fifth inning, which ended up being a sign of good things to come for the Comets. West Liberty went on to score two in the bottom of the fifth en route to a 3-0 win in the Class 3A Region 8 semifinal.
The Comets will take on second-ranked Davenport Assumption on Monday in the regional finals. The Knights made short work of Mid-Prairie, defeating them 12-0 in three innings Friday evening to advance.
West Liberty finished with just four hits but made the most of the last three, as two of those Comet hitters scored.
Senior Haylee Lehman led the game off with a base hit through the right side of the WBND infield, but then the Comet bats fell silent until the fifth.
Falcon starter Lauren Summers, a freshman, was impressive throughout the game, but Comet junior Janey Gingerich was able to match her and control the Falcon lineup before giving way to sophomore Sailor Hall. Hall gave up one hit in each of the two innings she pitched, but neither advanced beyond first base as West Liberty secured the win.
“We came into this game knowing that it could be our last,” Gingerich said, “so we played it as hard as we could. … We know what it’s like to be in a big game, or in a tough situation, but we always believe we can work through it and overcome it."
West Liberty looked to break the scoreless tie when junior Isabel Morrison drove a screaming line drive to the left field wall for a double. After the Falcons recorded an out, freshman Brooklyn Buysse drew a walk to put runners on first and second.
That would bring the top of the lineup to the plate for the Comets (14-1). Lehman and her .500 batting average posed enough of a threat that WBND (14-4) head coach David Oleson decided to intentionally walk Lehman, loading the bases with one out.
The first Comet run came on a sacrifice fly by freshman Finley Hall, and Buysse would later touch the plate on a pitch in the dirt that ended up banging into the backstop behind home.
It looked as if West Liberty might add more when senior Austyn Crees laced a ball to left that would have had a chance to clear the fence, but WBND left fielder Abbey Bence made a tremendous leaping grab to end the inning.
But despite all the experience on the West Liberty squad, it was sophomore Macy Daufeldt who delivered a huge solo home run in the sixth to give West Liberty its third and final run. Daufeldt’s shot was a no-doubter as soon as contact was made and almost made its way onto the West Liberty baseball diamond.
The sophomore center fielder took a break from softball prior to this season, but the all-state volleyball player is no stranger to big games given the Comets’ success across several girls sports in the recent past.
And Daufeldt came through Friday night with one of the hardest-hit balls she’s ever had.
“It definitely was,” Daufeldt said. “Taking a year off (from softball) helped me get rid of all my bad habits.”
Throughout the game, Libby could be heard telling his hitters to “just be you.” For Libby, sometimes the best coaching comes in the form of giving players more freedom.
“When you get to this point of the year, there’s not a whole lot of coaching that goes on, I turn into more of a cheerleader,” said Libby, “and the reality is (our) girls play better when they don’t have to think. If I start trying to tell them ‘Swing at this pitch or don’t swing at that pitch,’ it makes it impossible for our athletes to be athletes.”
With that style and the experience the team has, the Comets hope the synergy can propel them back to Fort Dodge.
“(Coach Libby) definitely knows when to coach us and when to back off,” said Gingerich. “He makes a big impact on all of us.”
