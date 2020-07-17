Comets make the most of four hits to get past WBND

West Liberty finished with just four hits but made the most of the last three, as two of those Comet hitters scored.

Senior Haylee Lehman led the game off with a base hit through the right side of the WBND infield, but then the Comet bats fell silent until the fifth.

Falcon starter Lauren Summers, a freshman, was impressive throughout the game, but Comet junior Janey Gingerich was able to match her and control the Falcon lineup before giving way to sophomore Sailor Hall. Hall gave up one hit in each of the two innings she pitched, but neither advanced beyond first base as West Liberty secured the win.

“We came into this game knowing that it could be our last,” Gingerich said, “so we played it as hard as we could. … We know what it’s like to be in a big game, or in a tough situation, but we always believe we can work through it and overcome it."

West Liberty looked to break the scoreless tie when junior Isabel Morrison drove a screaming line drive to the left field wall for a double. After the Falcons recorded an out, freshman Brooklyn Buysse drew a walk to put runners on first and second.