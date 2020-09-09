Comets' Morales shows leadership beyond her age

While the West Liberty volleyball team's front line might provide the firepower for the Comets to justifiably have a state championship on their radar, a bad defense could really sabotage those hopes.
Lucky for West Liberty, the team doesn't need to worry about that primarily due to the presence of Monica Morales.
Morales, a sophomore, is the guiding hand for the Comet defense.
"She's a great leader in the back row," West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said. "She's been a huge asset to our team.
"She's a very dedicated and smart player."
The West Liberty libero is already over 500 career digs, and is only growing more comfortable being the verbal leader for the team on the court.
"I do a lot to help with telling them where spots are open and making sure people cover," the sophomore said. "If I see something open, I'll make sure to tell them so they can move the ball around and to help our setter know who to go to when the block is late or a team has a shorter blocker."
And in keeping things as organized as possible from the back line, Morales and the Comet defense know that keeping more volleys alive only gives their all-state hitters Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace, among others, a chance to make opposing teams pay.
That's not a bad tandem to lean on when things get tense.
"Macy and Martha guide us when we need them to and they'll be there for us when we need them to," Morales said.
The Comet libero, however, is becoming more and more accomplished in her own right. Last season's performance gained her recognition on the River Valley Conference South Division team.
She's even become somewhat of an aggressive communicator on the court for the Comets. The only thing that may rival her on-court motor of a mouth might be the motor that powers the hustle she plays with.
"She's not shy," Galvan said. "She'll let anybody know if they're in her way on the court. It's great, that's exactly what you want out of your libero. I think she's really taken to that role very naturally. She's a great team player, a great teammate and the kids really look up to her.
"When her teammates get down, she's not afraid to approach them and cheer them up or give them a pep talk. For only being a sophomore, I've been impressed with her. She puts herself out there."
Morales hit the ground running as a freshman, even with the pressure of taking over for her positional predecessor, Macy Akers, who had a highly-decorated career in a Comet uniform.
Morales led West Liberty in digs for its first 13 matches in 2019. She ended the season with 455.
As the team efforts to get back to the Class 3A state tournament in Cedar Rapids, being able to draw on last year's experience with most of the same group back is proving invaluable.
"It definitely helped a lot having so many returners coming back from the state team," Morales said. "We have a good base knowing what it takes to get there and have that drive to push us there."
For Morales, it's also important that the team maintain its chemistry. And some of that stems from being able to have fun when the situation allows for it.
"We all get along great, we can goof around but also take things seriously when we need to," Morales said. "We have a lot of positivity around us."
For the Comets, when everything is clicking, it all seems to flow seamlessly together on offense and defense.
"It's so much fun getting all that energy, it's a great feeling," Morales said.
As for Galvan, he is encouraged to see what the libero can accomplish not just this year but the next two seasons as well.
"Early in her career, she's shown so much growth, so we're excited to see what the rest of her career in West Liberty will be," the Comet head coach said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!