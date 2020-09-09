Comets' Morales shows leadership beyond her age

That's not a bad tandem to lean on when things get tense.

"Macy and Martha guide us when we need them to and they'll be there for us when we need them to," Morales said.

The Comet libero, however, is becoming more and more accomplished in her own right. Last season's performance gained her recognition on the River Valley Conference South Division team.

She's even become somewhat of an aggressive communicator on the court for the Comets. The only thing that may rival her on-court motor of a mouth might be the motor that powers the hustle she plays with.

"She's not shy," Galvan said. "She'll let anybody know if they're in her way on the court. It's great, that's exactly what you want out of your libero. I think she's really taken to that role very naturally. She's a great team player, a great teammate and the kids really look up to her.

"When her teammates get down, she's not afraid to approach them and cheer them up or give them a pep talk. For only being a sophomore, I've been impressed with her. She puts herself out there."

Morales hit the ground running as a freshman, even with the pressure of taking over for her positional predecessor, Macy Akers, who had a highly-decorated career in a Comet uniform.