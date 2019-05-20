WEST LIBERTY, Iowa – The ball bounced off multiple Columbus Junction players in its box before finally settling in front of West Liberty junior Joshua Mateo.
“I barely even looked up,” Mateo said. “I just had a shot and it went in.”
Mateo launched a shot into the back of the net in the 64th minute, which caused West Liberty coach Walton Ponce to let out a yell, turn and hug assistant coaches Raul Hernandez and Vincente Ferrer.
“At that point in the game the second goal pretty much meant the game was over,” Ponce said. “(Columbus) wasn’t creating much of a threat on its attack.”
The game remained scoreless for the final 16 minutes and Class 1A No. 11 West Liberty advanced with a 2-0 win over Columbus in the Class 1A substate opener.
West Liberty (9-7) will travel to Burlington where it will take on Holy Trinity Catholic (12-7) Wednesday at 5 p.m.
“Winning and scoring to be a part of it,” Mateo said with a smile, “it just feels amazing.”
However, for a majority of the game, frustration was the primary emotion for West Liberty. One week after beating Columbus 8-0, the Wildcats elected to stack the box on defense and make life difficult for the Comets.
It worked, at least for a while, as the score was tied at zero at halftime. The Comets still created chances but were unable to finish. Gabriel Seele sailed shots over goal in the 12th minute and 23rd minute, and also missed a free-kick wide of goal in the 18th minute.
Mateo found an opening in the crowded box in the 31st minute but his shot landed right in the hands of Columbus goalie Keagan Atkinson.
“I told the boys we were happy with the performance, especially in the first half they worked hard for 40 minutes,” Columbus coach Luis Cacho said.
It was an opposite emotion for West Liberty.
“The halftime vibe, it wasn’t good,” Seele said. “It was very mellow because we knew we could beat them. It was heads down sort of but we knew we had to come out in the second half and go for it as hard as we could.”
Seele played a major role in that, as he collected a pass from Yohanan Negrete in the middle of the field and fired a goal by Atkinson from just outside the box to give the Comets a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute.
“I give a lot of credit to Yohanan,” Seele said. “It was a one-two, it was a great play and I put it through.”
That, Ponce said, allowed West Liberty to relax and play its game and it took Columbus (5-9) out of its gameplan and allowed the Comets more room to attack.
That came to fruition in the 64th minute with Mateo’s goal to put the game out of reach. The Comets finished with seven shots compared to zero for the Wildcats, as they were never able to create a scoring chance with West Liberty possessing the ball almost the entire contest.
Still, Cacho sees a bright future for his young squad.
“We lost some games we should have won,” Cacho said. “But I have four freshmen and just three seniors. Looking from that point of view I think we’ll improve a lot.”
For West Liberty, even though Mateo says the 2-0 margin could have easily been more, the Comets are happy to advance to the substate semifinals and be within two games of the state tournament.
“Our expectations have been set to be playing next week in the state tournament,” Ponce said. “This is step number one of three.”
