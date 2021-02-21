Comets' Simon captures state wrestling title

DES MOINES — Kobe Simon reached his final destination Saturday night.
A season after coming up short of his ultimate goal, the West Liberty senior scored a takedown with 19 seconds left to beat Central Lyon/George Little Rock's Dylan Winkel 6-4 for the Iowa Class 2A 220-pound state championship Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I looked at that clock with a minute left and said, ‘I’m going to set up a good shot,’” Simon said. “I waited, I waited and just went for it. It was the perfect shot, perfect everything and I got it.”
Simon, who will wrestle at Grand View University next season, finishes his high school career as a three-time state medalist (fourth as a sophomore, second last year) and with 110 wins versus 16 losses in the past three seasons.
“It is unreal,” Simon said. “Five years ago, I never would have imagined I’d be standing here talking about winning a state title.”
Even on the days Simon wasn’t motivated to work, he had people in his corner pulling him into the gym.
“My coaches and parents want it more than I do,” Simon said. “Everyone was on me to keep putting the work in. The days I wanted to take off on the weekend, my parents are like, ‘No, you’re working out.’ That hard work constantly over time comes together and big things happen.”
After a pin in the first round and a technical fall in the quarterfinals, Simon pulled out 8-5 and 6-4 wins in the last two matches.
In the final, Simon had a takedown in the first period, a reversal in the second and then the winning takedown late. He had to hang on for the last 10 seconds as Winkel tried to get a reversal.
"I'm not much of a scrambler, but you've got to do what you've got to do when there is 10 seconds left," Simon said. "He tried to hit switches and all this crazy stuff."
Wilton's Kael Brisker saw his championship dreams dashed with a 7-3 loss to Logan-Magnolia sophomore Wyatt Reisz in the 1A 138-pound final.
“It is a different step when you’re in the finals,” Brisker said. “It is fun to get there, but it would have been way better with a win.”
Brisker tried to set up multiple attacks in the match but couldn’t get in on the legs of the lanky Reisz.
“(Reisz) is a great defensive wrestler and we knew that coming in,” Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. “That kid didn’t take one offensive shot, didn’t penetrate on our legs once and scored off our action.
“That’s the part that hurts. We’re doing all the work and he’s reaping the rewards.”
Brisker said he was pleased with his action. Reisz consistently put his hand on Brisker’s forehead to block him off.
“I can only do what I can do,” he stated. “It is hard to do things when the kid doesn’t want to wrestle you back.”
That defensive tactic worked for Reisz.
“His particular setup, he’s keeping you at buy waiting for a certain position so he can get Russian tie on the side,” Boorn said. “We knew it. When you can’t even get a stall call to make the kid do anything else, that is the hard part.”
Brisker finished his career as a three-time state place winner – sixth as a sophomore, fourth as a junior and runner-up as a senior. His 173 career wins are among the top five on the school’s all-time list.
“When you see a kid who puts in that much work, effort and dedication to himself, this sport and the team, the heart hurts a little bit when they’re not able to get what they’ve earned,” Boorn said. “Things didn’t quite go as planned and that’s hard.”
Brisker's brother, Brody, finished his 51-win freshman season with a fourth-place medal at 106 pounds.
Brody beat Kendrick Huck of Nashua-Plainfield 9-2 in the consolation semifinals before losing to Don Bosco's Caleb Coffin for the second time in the tournament in the third-place match, 11-6.
Columbus Community's Lane Scorpil rebounded from a quarterfinal loss with three pins and a 10-6 decision in the consolation rounds to place third at 113 in 2A.