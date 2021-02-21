Comets' Simon captures state wrestling title

After a pin in the first round and a technical fall in the quarterfinals, Simon pulled out 8-5 and 6-4 wins in the last two matches.

In the final, Simon had a takedown in the first period, a reversal in the second and then the winning takedown late. He had to hang on for the last 10 seconds as Winkel tried to get a reversal.

"I'm not much of a scrambler, but you've got to do what you've got to do when there is 10 seconds left," Simon said. "He tried to hit switches and all this crazy stuff."

Wilton's Kael Brisker saw his championship dreams dashed with a 7-3 loss to Logan-Magnolia sophomore Wyatt Reisz in the 1A 138-pound final.

“It is a different step when you’re in the finals,” Brisker said. “It is fun to get there, but it would have been way better with a win.”

Brisker tried to set up multiple attacks in the match but couldn’t get in on the legs of the lanky Reisz.

“(Reisz) is a great defensive wrestler and we knew that coming in,” Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. “That kid didn’t take one offensive shot, didn’t penetrate on our legs once and scored off our action.

“That’s the part that hurts. We’re doing all the work and he’s reaping the rewards.”