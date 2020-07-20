Comets stumble in regional final to three-time champs

Assumption sent 10 hitters to the plate in the opening inning.

After West Liberty pitcher Janey Gingerich hit the first batter and walked the second, Anna Wohlers followed with a run-scoring single.

The next three Assumption hitters laid down a bunt. The first led to an overthrow at first. The second resulted in a runner beating a play at the plate. The third was an RBI sacrifice.

“(Small ball) has been a point of emphasis for us this week,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “We haven’t performed well all year with it. We went back to the drawing board on that, and we did some big damage to force them into a mistake or two.”

In watching West Liberty before Monday, Ferrill said the Knights planned to use the small ball at some point in the game.

“That was one area they didn’t seem to play overly aggressive,” Ferrill said. “We were going to keep going to it until they proved they were going to adjust.”

West Liberty couldn’t muster much offense.

Assumption freshman Leah Maro limited the Comets to three hits and struck out eight in four innings. West Liberty all-state shortstop Haylee Lehman had two of the hits and was on base all three times.