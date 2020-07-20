Comets stumble in regional final to three-time champs

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Even though West Liberty’s softball program has several proven upperclassmen on its roster and placed third at last year's state tournament, Chad Libby said it can be intimidating for a team to play powerhouse Davenport Assumption on the road in a regional final.
Early tentativeness cost West Liberty any shot of slaying Goliath.
Second-ranked Assumption used a heavy dose of small ball to score six runs in the opening inning Monday night and cruised to a 10-0 victory in five innings over seventh-ranked West Liberty in a Class 3A regional final at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
“Going on the road against a three-time defending state champion affected us,” Libby admitted. “If you saw how we responded, we were nervous that first inning. When you play a team like that, it is a product overthinking you’ve got to do something super instead of just playing.”
Assumption (19-5) advanced to the state tournament in Fort Dodge for the fifth consecutive season. It’ll attempt to become the first program in Iowa to capture four straight summer softball titles next week.
The Knights outscored their three regional opponents 34-0 and never had a game extend beyond the fifth inning.
“Our confidence level is through the roof,” senior third baseman Carlie Sammon said. “We’re going into Fort Dodge knowing we’ve been there and done that, but we’re not going to take our foot off the gas. We’re going to keep pushing toward that fourth title.”
Assumption sent 10 hitters to the plate in the opening inning.
After West Liberty pitcher Janey Gingerich hit the first batter and walked the second, Anna Wohlers followed with a run-scoring single.
The next three Assumption hitters laid down a bunt. The first led to an overthrow at first. The second resulted in a runner beating a play at the plate. The third was an RBI sacrifice.
“(Small ball) has been a point of emphasis for us this week,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “We haven’t performed well all year with it. We went back to the drawing board on that, and we did some big damage to force them into a mistake or two.”
In watching West Liberty before Monday, Ferrill said the Knights planned to use the small ball at some point in the game.
“That was one area they didn’t seem to play overly aggressive,” Ferrill said. “We were going to keep going to it until they proved they were going to adjust.”
West Liberty couldn’t muster much offense.
Assumption freshman Leah Maro limited the Comets to three hits and struck out eight in four innings. West Liberty all-state shortstop Haylee Lehman had two of the hits and was on base all three times.
“She’s not overpowering at all, but she did a nice job of hitting her spots and working all sides of the plate,” Libby said. “As young as she is, she has got a bright future pitching.”
West Liberty loses three seniors in Lehman, all-state catcher Austyn Crees and Brittney Harned.
“It feels great to have had another successful season with the majority of the same kids,” Libby said. “It shows that it just wasn’t pitching for us last year. For us to go 14-2, we truly deserve that.
“These girls play about every sport, so hopefully that can carry this into a pretty successful volleyball season.”
