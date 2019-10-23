WEST LIBERTY, Iowa -- The West Liberty volleyball team is very familiar with Mid-Prairie.
Entering Wednesday’s Class 3A Region 8 quarterfinal, the two teams had already faced off three times, and the Comets had won every set. It was the exact same story for a fourth time Wednesday in West Liberty, as the Comets swept the Golden Hawks 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 to cruise to the semifinals of postseason play.
West Liberty will play host to Central Lee in a semifinal match next Tuesday.
“After playing Mid-Prairie several times this year, we talked about making sure we set the tone of the game,” West Liberty coach Ruben Galvan said. “I think we did a great job doing that.”
Class 3A No. 5 West Liberty (29-7) lost the first point in each of the first two sets, but those two brief 1-0 deficits were the only two times the Comets trailed all night.
Big serving along with the usual methodical passing from Morgan Peterson and hitting from Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace led the Comets to their seventh win in a row.
“I think we played really, really well,” Pace said. “We still have the potential to improve but we played well and as a team.”
The Comets jumped out to a 12-5 lead in set one after three consecutive assists from Peterson to Pace, who finished with a team-high 16 kills. Peterson set her up on most of those, as the senior totaled 31 assists.
“It’s definitely gotten better over the years,” Pace said of her chemistry with Peterson. “We trust each other completely. I trust her to get the ball where I need it.”
Daufeldt, the sophomore middle hitter who finished with 14 kills, served out the last four points of the opening set.
Then, to start the second set, two consecutive kills and a block from Daufeldt helped spark the Comets to a 10-4 lead. West Liberty kept rolling, as big-serving across the board routinely got Mid-Prairie (6-22) out of system and set up free ball kills from both Pace and Daufeldt.
“We’ve been really focusing on serving this year,” Galvan said. “I think that’s your first line of defense for any type of offense you have. I think they really mixed up the speed of the ball a lot and Mid-Prairie was confused.”
Still, leading two sets to zero, the Comets weren’t satisfied. According to Galvan, the team was “ready to get it over with” in the third set. And West Liberty certainly had no trouble doing that.
Big serves from Peterson and a kill from Pace jump-started the Comets to a 5-0 lead in the third set. However, Mid-Prairie won the next four points, but behind a pair of kills from Averi Goodale and an ace from Karsyn Ruess, the Comets still led 12-7.
West Liberty put the final nail in the coffin with a 13-1 to end the match, punctuated from a kill by Pace on an assist from Peterson.
“I think with this being the postseason and the road to state, I think we wanted to come out and show what we’ve got,” Pace said, “(and) show up strong.”
After winning the River Valley Conference Tournament last week and sweeping its first postseason match, the Comets have won seven matches in a row and have only lost one set over that stretch.
In other words, West Liberty isn’t lacking momentum heading into a semifinal matchup with Central Lee next Tuesday.
“I think winning that conference tournament, that’s making us realize we’re a pretty good team,” Galvan said. “Everybody is shooting for the same thing, but we have momentum after winning the conference tournament.”
