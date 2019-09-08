The teams were there. West Liberty went home with a plaque commemorating them as the tournament champions. Unfortunately, none of it will count towards the season’s official record.
Due to scheduling snafu with an officiating crew, the Muscatine volleyball tournament that took place on Saturday won’t be counted. But for the Muskies and Comets, along with Burlington, Central DeWitt, Mediapolis and Williamsburg, the tournament did offer a chance to get some valuable on-court time as they all head into the heart of the volleyball schedule.
"We had a slow start at first but I think we settled down and as the day went on, we continued to get better," said West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan. "That's what we're here for."
On their way to the tournament win, West Liberty went unscathed in matches against Central DeWitt, Mediapolis, Williamsburg, Muscatine and Burlington.
It took the Comets three sets to defeat Mediapolis, one of the few matches that required the maximum number of sets. But West Liberty prevailed, winning what might have been the match of the day by scores of 21-14, 21-14 and 15-10.
"I knew coming in (Mediapolis) was going to give us a run for our money," said Galvan. "I think our girls responded well to the competition."
Muscatine finished the day with a win over Burlington but loses to Mediapolis, West Liberty and Williamsburg. Given the circumstances, however, the Muskies used the opportunity to get a mix of their varsity and junior varsity some game action against quality opponents.
"A couple of the games I thought the girls played real well," Muscatine head coach Tim Martin said. "Offensively, we were clicking, and then there were maybe one or two sets where we came out and were just flat."
Muscatine had another game scheduled against Central DeWitt, but the Sabers decided to head home early.
While it was disheartening for the teams to find out the tournament would not go down as an official event, plenty was still on the line. Especially for the Comets, who saw a lot of good things happen that they can carry into the rest of the season.
"(The tournament) opened up some opportunities," said Martin, "There's definitely things to take away, a lot of things to recognize. But outside of that, overall I thought it was a good day."
