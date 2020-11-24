Confidence makes everything click for Caffery

Caffery's fierce competitiveness on the court is equaled by the value she puts into being a friend.

And getting to play the game she loves with the people she loves is the perfect outlet for her motivation and work ethic.

“I’ve heard her say throughout the season that she’s thankful to get to do this with her best friends,” Grunder said. “When you talk about the chemistry on the floor, they feed on that friendship and that's helped them be successful. And not just be successful, but also to enjoy what they’re doing.

“They seem to have a lot of fun together, they connect well together. I remind them that what they’re getting to experience is not what all teams get. This is what they know and I don’t want them to take that for granted because this is a really unique situation they get to be a part of.”

Last season, when Wilton’s talent-laden junior class led the Beavers to state as sophomores, Grunder recognized the immense ability on the team, but sought to fill a “leadership void.”

Though that void wasn’t filled by Caffery alone — far from it — the setter definitely found her niche on the team.