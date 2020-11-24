Confidence makes everything click for Caffery

Ella Caffery is a problem solver.
Caffery found a way to contribute in essentially every category this season as Wilton High School's volleyball program made its third straight trip to the Class 2A state tournament in 2020.
Some of those areas, though, required physical work and some thoughtful self-evaluation from the three-year starter.
It was Caffery’s precision passing and all-around imprint on Wilton’s success that makes her the Muscatine Journal’s Player of the Year.
The junior setter finished with the sixth-most assists in 2A with 810, allowing the Beavers to benefit from prolific hitters Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer.
Caffery is second in school history for career assists with 2,123. She'll need just 66 more as a senior to surpass Kallie Poor as the Wilton all-time leader.
Of players in the state across all levels that recorded 650 assists or more this season, Caffery was the only one to also have over 100 kills, of which she had 128 on .322 efficiency.
“One thing we talk a lot about at practice is figuring out a way to win,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. "She’s really embraced that mindset. We’ll be doing a drill and I’ll just watch her take charge of a drill and figure out how to guide her side of the court to win points or win the drill. That certainly works very well for her in a role she has embraced.”
Additionally, the top 20 leaders in 2A service aces is dotted with Beavers. Puffer and Peyton Souhrada were among the top five with 59 each while Drake had 55 and Caffery was 16th with 50.
Caffery’s talent and ability as a setter have been visible since her career began. As a freshman, she contributed 804 assists and 82 kills as Wilton made its first state appearance of the current run.
But it’s the leaps and bounds she has made off the court that really took her role on the team to a new level. Some of which was as simple as being allowed to grow up.
“I think the biggest (area of growth) has been her ability to communicate with her team, with us as coaches,” Grunder said. "She just was a quiet player. For her to come out of that and be more expressive and lead verbally, I think that’s been a huge asset to her game and her form of leadership over this team.”
Caffery senses that, too. Maturing as a person has equated to growing as a player and as a leader.
“I think throughout high school I’ve definitely become more confident and beeen able to talk to people and find my voice these past couple years,” Caffery said. “It’s definitely been translated to the court.”
In many other areas, though, Caffery’s personality is tailor-made for the setter role.
Caffery's fierce competitiveness on the court is equaled by the value she puts into being a friend.
And getting to play the game she loves with the people she loves is the perfect outlet for her motivation and work ethic.
“I’ve heard her say throughout the season that she’s thankful to get to do this with her best friends,” Grunder said. “When you talk about the chemistry on the floor, they feed on that friendship and that's helped them be successful. And not just be successful, but also to enjoy what they’re doing.
“They seem to have a lot of fun together, they connect well together. I remind them that what they’re getting to experience is not what all teams get. This is what they know and I don’t want them to take that for granted because this is a really unique situation they get to be a part of.”
Last season, when Wilton’s talent-laden junior class led the Beavers to state as sophomores, Grunder recognized the immense ability on the team, but sought to fill a “leadership void.”
Though that void wasn’t filled by Caffery alone — far from it — the setter definitely found her niche on the team.
Even as she has put herself on the Iowa prep volleyball map and jumped from playing her club ball from the Iowa Rockets to Iowa Select, it all comes back to one thing for Caffery -- setting her teammates up for as much success as possible.
In doing so, the setter has piles of individual acclaim, including being named all-state two years in a row and named to the River Valley Conference's Elite Team.
But at the end of the day, those seem ancillary to Caffery’s mission as a player.
Even with her ascension on the club circuit continues, it comes back to helping Wilton win.
“(Playing with the club team) is definitely different," Caffery said. "The people you play high school with, you’ve always known. With club, you’re a little less familiar, but then once you get used to them, it’s kind of the same.
“It’s nice to set for different people so that when I get back to (playing for Wilton) I can try new things with the high school team.”
Though it may not be the easiest thing to see how everything went hand-in-hand, the more timid Caffery of yesteryear may not have been so quick to pull the trigger on a behind-the-head drop shot playing at the state tournament, which she pulled off successfully a couple times in the final games of the season for Wilton.
Beyond high school, though, Caffery has set her individual goal on playing in college, crediting former teammate Aubrey Putnam as laying the foundation for that path. Putnam now plays for Western Illinois.
Having players so willing to pay it forward has been something the team has talked about.
“I tell them every year, they need to remember that they’re someone the younger players look up to," Grunder said. "I remind them of that a lot, that they had volleyball players they looked up to."
Although Caffery has contributions to offer the Beaver basketball and softball programs ahead of her final volleyball season, laying the path for the next Beaver volleyball player to come along is something she's already worked to cultivate.
“I want to set a good example," Caffery said, "and show them what Wilton volleyball is so that they can carry on our program. We’re very competitive. In practice and when we play, you always want to win. Losing is not an option. We have fun, but get our jobs done.”
There's just one thing left for Caffey and the Beavers to figure out, though, and that means getting back to state and finishing 4-for-4 in state appearances.
“Being able to go to state all three years and being able to play with people who can make that happen is really nice," Caffery said. "Being in the (Alliant Energy PowerHouse) is so fun. To compete in a big arena with my team is such a rush of excitement playing on that court.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!