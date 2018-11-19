The Muscatine girls basketball team returns a Division I prospect, its second-leading scorer and 69 percent of its scoring from a season ago. However, coach Susan Orvis knows there is still going to be growing pains for a team with a sophomore-heavy roster.
“We have to be patient,” Orvis said, “myself included.”
The Muskies return leading scorer and Northern Iowa recruit Alicia Garcia, who averaged 10.2 points per game last year for a team that finished 9-13. They also return second leading scorer Macey Rogers, who averaged 9.9 points per game before tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in February.
They boast a talented sophomore class led by Garcia and Zoey Long to go along with key veterans such as Kendra Eller and Kayla Scholz.
But with more sophomores (six) than juniors and seniors combined (five) on the roster, Orvis expects a talented team that will need time to reach its full potential.
“We know we can be competitive with everybody,” Orvis said. “Then what we can we control? What are the little details that are going to make us better and help us win ballgames?
“We know we have potential in the room but it’s can we day-by-day get a little bit better to start to get over the hump.”
The “little details,” Orvis referred to are things such as making the correct decisions, being in the right position and timing on things such as setting screens. The veteran coach says that’s how Muscatine can take the next step.
There’s plenty of reason for optimism, as Orvis says the Muskies are well ahead of where they were a year ago when they were attempting to form an identity.
“We’re encouraged as a coaching staff because we’re able to start from a different place than last year,” Orvis said. “Last year we were still learning sets and rotations. This year we at least know where we should go and where we should be and now we can start to refine some of those details.”
Muscatine graduated Paige Miller and Tessa Kerr but current seniors Rogers, Scholz and Eller, as well as junior Emily Woepking have important voices in encouraging the younger players.
Hammering and refining those details, Orvis says, will be a big key in the Muskies reaching their potential this season. Muscatine was voted to finish in the middle of the pack in the Mississippi Athletic Conference coaches poll, but Orvis believes her team can challenge anybody on any given night.
The question, however, is going to be consistency.
Of course, one factor in deciding how good Muscatine can be will be the continued development of Garcia in her sophomore season.
“Alicia (Garcia) is a big key for us,” Orvis said. “People are going to challenge her and be physical with her. As a team how do we move around that?”
Garcia is one of four 6-footers on the roster. That, along with added depth this season, should give the Muskies a different dimension on defense this winter.
“We like our height,” Orvis said. “That length can help us on both ends of the floor. … We have the potential to play eight, nine or even 10 kids instead of six or seven. Defensively we have a chance to be a little more aggressive.
Still, despite the height, chemistry and potential of this group, Orvis knows the team is still findings its legs. But the Muskie coach is excited to see how her roster develops throughout the season.
“I feel like we’re returning a good part of what we are but we’re still young,” Orvis said. “If we can keep plugging away, hammering at the details and getting more comfortable I really like where we could be as the season progresses.”
