WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — On the north side of West Liberty, there is a Crees Street and a Brayton Street.
They are named after the great grandparents of Austyn Crees, but the West Liberty senior is busy building a legacy all her own.
Crees has spent the last six years collecting donations to make fleece tie blankets, which she's then given to various organizations, including the Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.
"Growing up, I've always wanted to help people and it never really came to me how I could do it," Crees said.
When she was in seventh grade, Crees figured out how she could help.
"I just told my mom and my grandparents, I didn't really want anything for Christmas," Crees said. "I just wanted to get some donations and fleece and make some blankets and donate them to people who are in need, compared to me, because I'm pretty fortunate. I just wanted to give back to people who need it most."
Hearing her 11-year-old daughter ask, not for the usual gifts, but for something to help others, caught her mother Courtney somewhat off guard.
"I was surprised at the time," Courtney said. "I was proud of her, but at the same time, we looked at it, I can't give you the money to make all those blankets. So that's when I talked to her about asking for donations. It's great to see her deliver them and bring lots of people joy."
Austyn and Courtney made the blankets the first year. As the years have passed, more and more people have been involved.
The family started a Facebook page, "Cuddles for Kids by Austyn" and Crees has hosted blanket-making parties, last year at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds.
Austyn estimated she's made more than 350 blankets over the past six years, while her mother thinks that's a conservative estimate.
"I'm going to say it's more like 450," Courtney said. "You can count on the same people donating each year, but then there are some bigger donations that come in every year. It's hard work, but she loves to do it, she just loves to be around people."
It's not uncommon for teams to be involved in community service, particularly around the holidays.
Before he came to West Liberty, head coach Matt Hoeppner had his teams go and buy gifts for those less fortunate and planned to do the same once joining the Comets.
To have a player go above and beyond, of their own volition, wasn't something he was expecting when he came to the program this summer.
"I had no idea a player on my team was doing something even further," Hoeppner said. "Yeah, a lot of people can go out and buy gifts for people and it's a great gesture, but this ... she's reaching way more people than just one family."
Crees is a captain on the team and is also a catcher on the softball team that qualified for state last season. Having someone like her in the program made Hoeppner's transition after coming in from Davenport North a much easier one.
"She's a person kids look up to," Hoeppner said. "She's the kid that would drag the other kids over from softball and say, 'Hey, we've got to go shoot hoops, or get to open gym.' Being a captain here, she's the type of person that will do that and help the program move in the right direction."
Crees will continue to play softball at Kirkwood after this season, but she plans to keep the tradition going, even if she won't be as involved. Crees said she plans to hand the blanket duties to a friend.
"It will mean a lot, just to know it will keep going and we'll continue to donate to people," Crees said. "I know I'll be around to continue to help."
What makes this year even sweeter is the Comets are off to a 7-0 start, their best in recent memory.
West Liberty had won just nine games in the three years prior, but despite those struggles, Crees always had her philanthropic endeavor to look forward to.
Now, she has the best of both worlds.
"Sometimes basketball season was tough to get excited for but this has always been something I'm excited for and happy to turn to," Crees said. "I'm enjoying basketball season and of course enjoying this as always."
