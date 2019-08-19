Muscatine golf coach Scott Schultz said Monday was a slight step back for his boys’ golf team. Still, the Muskies are “way ahead” of where they were at this time last year. Muscatine shot a 349 to place fifth as a team at the Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside.
“This is probably 30 strokes better than last year,” Schultz said. “They still have another 10-to-20 strokes to go as a team. Their eyes are open to the possibility of what this season can be and that’s exciting.”
Doug Custis and John Becker both shot an 85, respectively to lead the Muskies Monday afternoon. Both golfers placed 11th. The Muskies showed their balance, as all four players placed in the top 25. James Solt shot an 88 to place 18th and Grant Valiant placed 25th with a 91.
Custis exemplified one area of improvement from last season Monday, as he played the course and the situation instead of refusing to change course. He struggled with his driver, so the sophomore elected to hit off the tee with a hybrid and three-wood instead.
“On the range I got really tight in my neck and had a lot of shots shorter than normal,” Custis said. “I was able to keep the ball short and keep it in the fairway.
Schultz was happiest with the result of Becker, a freshman, who completed his second round of varsity golf Monday and tied for team medalist.
“My putting was really good today,” Becker said. “I wasn’t as nervous, I settled down and knew what to expect from the course.”
Pleasant Valley’s Jack Roemer carded a 68 to take home individual medalist honors, seven strokes up on the second place golfer. Ben Vaasen of Dubuque Wahlert placed second with a 75, and Jack Dumas gave Pleasant Valley two of the top three with a 76 to place third.
Pleasant Valley carded a 314 to run away with the team title. Bettendorf was runner-up with a 341 and Dubuque Wahlert rounded out the top three with a 343.
