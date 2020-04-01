Cyclone football recruit Lilienthal 'focal point' for Durant basketball

Although things did clash a couple times, Durant head coach Matt Straube knew it was important for "Big Joe" to focus and get ready for his next step in football.

"If kids know they're going to be playing another sport (in college) and they decide not to go out with other sports, you have to respect that," Staube said. "But that was never anything to my knowledge Joe ever seriously entertained. We did have to work around some football stuff this year. He missed the first full week of practice (for a football all-star game). We knew football was his first priority ... but we had him on the court and he gave us everything he had."

To his credit, even though football took him away from the Wildcat basketball team for a short period, Lilienthal kept hurrying back to join the team.

Over the years, Straube witnessed Liliethal go from relying on his size to being a well-rounded basketball player, unleashing more and more nuanced skills as opposed to just playing bully-ball by virtue of being the biggest player on the court.

"He really started to figure things out the last five games or so of his junior year," Straube said. "I thought he really turned into a dominant force for us ... and then this year it was easy for him. He's always had the talent, but this year he was our focal point and he handled it very well."