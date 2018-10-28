FORT DODGE, Iowa — Buddy Darting isn't entirely sure why Lakeside Municipal Golf Course fits his eye so well.
For the second consecutive season, the Wilton junior earned all-state honors with a 12th-place finish Saturday afternoon at the Class 1A state meet.
"I was aiming for top three or top five, but I'm just glad I made it in the top 15," Darting said.
After running a 5K of 16 minutes, 32 seconds last year, Darting clocked in at 16:49 this season. He closed well in the final 800 meters to jump into the top 15 to receive a medal.
"This is probably my favorite course, and I can't tell you why," Darting said. "There aren't many hills, a couple slopes. I like to power up them and coast down them."
It has been a lesson-filled season for Darting.
Limited to just two meets before districts because of academic issues, Darting said sitting out motivated him.
"It taught me a lesson," Darting said. "It's fueled me to come back even stronger."
Three of the other four area qualifiers finished 37th, 38th and 39th.
Darting's teammate, Zach Hein, took 37th in 17:26, followed by Durant's Jack Voss (17:27) and Wapello's Aiden Housman (17:28).
Durant senior Easton Botkins was 67th in 17:57.
Darting, Hein and Housman are all juniors.
