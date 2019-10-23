WILTON, Iowa — As a freshman, Wilton's Buddy Darting placed 26th at the Class 1A state cross country meet. The next year, as a sophomore, he improved to sixth. Last season, Darting followed up his sixth-place finish at the state meet with another all-state performance, taking 12th.
This season, he opted not to follow up his second consecutive all-state cross country campaign, one in which he ran a time of 16:49.5, at all.
Instead, he decided to play football for his senior season, his first time in pads since junior high.
“I tried cross country my freshman year and liked it, so I stuck with it,” Darting said, “but I just missed playing football, so I decided to try it for my last year and give it a shot.”
Wilton has welcomed Darting back to the gridiron, and he has produced, as he sits as the Beavers’ second-leading pass catcher behind junior Colby Sawvell.
Heading into Friday's season finale against Van Buren, Darting has 19 receptions for 263 yards and a touchdown, a score that came on an 82-yard completion from quarterback Mason Ormsby.
He’s also contributed on defense, adding 19.5 total tackles, sixth-most on the team.
Though one might not think of cross country and football as complementary to one another, Darting has carried over a few skills from the former to the latter.
"Buddy’s loved running since the day I’ve known him when he was in seventh grade. He just doesn’t stop,” said Wilton’s head football coach Ryan Hetzler. “And it’s the same (on the football field), it seems like he’s never tired.
"Our cross country coaches do a fantastic job. They hold their kids accountable, and if you're going to be a good cross country runner, you have to put in time on your own to develop and (Darting) has done that, and that's transferred very well to football this year. It's no surprise he's one of the hardest workers for us."
While cross country certainly has a team element to it, it’s not quite the same as a football team, and Darting is relishing the opportunity to be a part of the Wilton team on the football field.
“It’s more than I expected,” said Darting. “It’s a lot more fun than I thought it’d be; I like it a lot. Some days I (miss cross country), some days I don’t.
“I like the team sport, I like the bond created — I have closer friends now — on the football team.”
The Wilton senior has also been a leader for the Beavers football squad, dating back all the way to the summer.
“He hasn’t played football since junior high, but we just knew if you give Buddy the ball in space he can do some special things,” Hetzler said. “He’s a good attitude kid, he’s consistent and he works hard.
“I don’t think he missed a weight room session at all this summer for us. He’s just a great kid to have on the team, and it boosts the spirits of everyone else.”
Furthermore, some of his on-field skills one might expect to be missing in a player who hasn’t put pads on for as long as Darting have been surprisingly present, to the pleasure of his football coaches.
“The thing that’s impressed us the most are the things that he hasn’t gotten in the last four years, like his hands and his ability to go find the ball."
