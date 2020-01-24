Entering the second half of the conference schedule, the Muscatine girls basketball team is playing with more confidence than they have all season.
The Muskies are coming off a 41-9 trouncing of Davenport Central in their last game, and the renewed focus as of late is palpable.
Against the Clinton River Queens on Friday night, the Muskies recovered from a bit of a slow start to once again dismantle their opponent, this time by a 49-14 final.
Muscatine (9-7, 6-5 MAC) head coach Susan Orvis showed little mercy for her former University of Iowa teammate, first-year Clinton (1-12, 1-9 MAC) head coach Cathy Marx.
“We’ve both been in this game long enough to know that when the ball goes up and the lights go on, you have to compete,” Orvis said. “(Coach Marx’s) kids are getting better and we have respect for them and the progress she’s making.
“It’s been a fun little rivalry already.”
The Muskies’ defense was relentless, forcing 23 River Queen turnovers.
“I was really pleased with our defensive effort,” said Orvis. “I thought we did a good job of getting out early. They’re a very set-oriented team and we didn’t want to get locked into that tempo. … It was nice to get our press going, get an early run and take control early.”
In the early going, Clinton briefly held a slim one-point lead but would surrender it on a 3-pointer by Muskie junior Avarie Eagle to tie it at five apiece with 3:53 left in the opening quarter.
From there, Muscatine would not look back.
Eagle would add another 3 in the opening frame, along with one more from deep by junior Zoey Long.
Long ended the game with 10, which equaled teammate Emma Zillig, a junior, for the Muskie team high in scoring. Eagle added one more hoop in the third to finish with eight.
In the first half, Muscatine shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range to carry a 29-7 advantage into the break.
The Muskies would only score four more points in the second half than they did in the first quarter, but after the break, Muscatine’s primary offensive goal was to run out the clock until they could officially claim victory and get on the plus side of .500 within the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Despite the low-scoring final period, the Muskies did have 10 different players score.
“We’re going to continue to need (offensive balance),” said Orvis. “A lot of that has to do with confidence, I like seeing us take good shots without hesitation, it’s certainly nice to see them go down. I hope to see that balance as we move forward.”
