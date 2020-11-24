DeLong's plan producing in big ways

Get in the weight room.

“He played at 165 (pounds) his freshman year, he played at about 185 this year, and that’s all hard work,” Diederichs said, “One thing I noticed this year is that he got stronger and stronger as the game went on, because his body was able to take the punishment.

“He also plays defense and was our leading tackler (with 55 total tackles), so he doesn’t get much of a break. It’s imperative that he gets stronger … I picture him playing around 205 next year. That’s quite a load.”

The way DeLong sees it, most of the tackles he’ll break as a junior out of the Durant backfield will have more to do with the work put in between now and then rather any spin move or stiff arm in the moment.

And he wouldn’t have it any other way. He’s been plotting for that to be the case since middle school, when he was tailing his older brother Drew to the nearest squat rack.

“I grew up in a competitive family,” said the younger DeLong. “We always competed growing up. Him being older than me really pushed me.”

But the sophomore also knows that the game requires many moving parts working in concert toward a given goal.