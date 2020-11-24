DeLong's plan producing in big ways

Although still just a sophomore, Nolan DeLong has been ahead of the game for quite some time.
Most kids who grow up loving sports envision one day playing at the varsity level for their local high school. Few of them have the foresight to take action, though.
DeLong remembers being in middle school, when some his age were figuring out basic concepts and strategies about the game of football, and making a conscious decision to dedicate himself to the weight room.
That hasn’t stopped. And because it has produced so much success on the field, DeLong is the Muscatine Journal's Player of the Year.
“I’ve been hooked on weightlifting since about fifth grade,” DeLong said, “once you start seeing results, it gets addicting. You want to go in there because you’re seeing the results over time and hope that it pays off.”
The habitual worker, DeLong is eyeing adding more muscle onto his frame by the time he hits the field for his junior season.
“(Nolan) doesn’t miss any workouts,” Durant head coach Joel Diederichs said. “And he pushes the other kids, he’s all business when he’s in there. He’s like having another coach in that respect. He pushes people and his expectations are high. That drives other people around him to try and reach new heights as well.”
However, he’ll be losing a workout buddy once senior teammate Keagen Head graduates.
“(Keagen) is one of the guys that stands out the most,” DeLong said. “He was the one pushing me to get in the weight room all year. We’re partners, I was around him all summer. Seeing him go is going to be kind of heartbreaking.”
If he keeps adding muscle as planned, it should send a chill down any prospective opponents’ spine.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to try and tackle him this year,” Diederichs said. “But I think it’s only going to get better as he gets older. He’ll finish off runs and plow through people and then if you don’t judge his speed, he’ll make you look bad there too. He’s a natural glide runner, he just sets people up and cuts on a dime and good things happen out of that.”
DeLong already has an impressive stockpile of accomplishments that range from being a two-time all-state selection to scoring five touchdowns within the span of six runs.
That remarkable feat came in DeLong’s first playoff game this year against Louisa-Muscatine, during a game in which he played one play into the second half — scoring on that play, naturally — and ended with 324 yards on 14 carries and six scores.
The Wildcat sophomore finished the season with 139 carries for 1,589 yards, a single-season school record.
Across all levels in the state, the rushing total ranks just inside the top 20. But among those, DeLong had the fewest carries by at least 20 totes.
His 22 rushing touchdowns ranked fourth in Class 1A.
If DeLong caught anybody by surprise coming in as a freshman, it didn’t last long as he went for 159 yards on 14 carries as well as a 26-yard touchdown catch in his first game, a 24-0 win over Wilton.
Coincidentally, the 11.4-yard average on rushing attempts DeLong recorded in that first contest ended up being exactly equal to his average over the course of his sophomore campaign.
As a freshman, his season average was 6.4 yards per carry.
A year ago, after DeLong’s freshman season finished at 1,015 yards and 161 carries and seven touchdowns — an effort that drew attention from Iowa and Northwestern — it would have been hard to imagine that he’d be capable of nearly doubling his rushing average and tripling his touchdowns production, but that’s exactly what he did.
“One of the things I need to keep working on is field vision,” the Durant running back said. “(As a freshman), it wasn’t the greatest. This year I feel I improved, just that high school experience will increase that.”
DeLong has seen, and will continue to see, extra defensive attention from opponents. But his solution remains the same.
Get in the weight room.
“He played at 165 (pounds) his freshman year, he played at about 185 this year, and that’s all hard work,” Diederichs said, “One thing I noticed this year is that he got stronger and stronger as the game went on, because his body was able to take the punishment.
“He also plays defense and was our leading tackler (with 55 total tackles), so he doesn’t get much of a break. It’s imperative that he gets stronger … I picture him playing around 205 next year. That’s quite a load.”
The way DeLong sees it, most of the tackles he’ll break as a junior out of the Durant backfield will have more to do with the work put in between now and then rather any spin move or stiff arm in the moment.
And he wouldn’t have it any other way. He’s been plotting for that to be the case since middle school, when he was tailing his older brother Drew to the nearest squat rack.
“I grew up in a competitive family,” said the younger DeLong. “We always competed growing up. Him being older than me really pushed me.”
But the sophomore also knows that the game requires many moving parts working in concert toward a given goal.
“What’s really stood out to me is how well my linemen and teammates block for me,” DeLong said. “That’s what helps me get those touchdown runs.”
As a freshman, DeLong had the luxury of having Joe Lilienthal blocking in front of him. Lilienthal is now playing at Iowa State, but the Wildcat offense didn’t miss a beat this season.
“Something I said about this year’s group that followed from last year is that they never complained, they also had a competition to get better,” Diederichs said, “That’s our motivation going forward, everyone buys in and gives their all every single rep, every practice.
“The rest of the team watches Nolan and want to help him obtain his goals so they push themselves and get better also. It’s a total team effort.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!