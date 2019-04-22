With the start of championship season just around the corner, Muscatine track coach Mark Rusch recently told the Muskies it’s time to show what they can do.
The Muscatine boys track team obliged Monday night, as it won six events and ran away with the team title at its home Dave Matthews Relays.
“We moved a lot of guys around and did some different things and they competed extremely well,” Rusch said. “The overall effort was really, really good.”
Monday was also the final home track meet for a group of seniors that Rusch credited their leadership for where the program currently sits. Those seniors showed more than just leadership on Monday, starting with Aaron Webb, who won the open 100 and ran in the 800 sprint medley relay team that placed first.
“He did a really good job, Rusch said of Webb. “As a senior and a captain, it’s the things you expect out of a guy like that.”
Entering the night, Webb was focused on getting out quickly in both of those races. It clearly worked, as he ran an 11.48 in the 100 and was the first runner on the 800 relay and sprint medley relay that both placed first.
“Mostly the whole team effort was really good,” Webb said. “They just told me to be sure to get a good start so the rest of the team can finish strong.”
Sophomore Noah Yahn anchored both relays and finished off resounding wins in both events. The800 relay of Webb, Yahn, Trei Tovar and Zach Hardy ran a 1:32.59, more than two seconds faster than second place, while the 800 sprint medley team of Webb, Hardy, Yahn and Owen Hazelwood finished in 1:35.95, more than four seconds faster than second place.
Yahn also won the open 200 in 22.67 to make it a perfect three-for-three on the night for the rising sophomore.
“(Noah) has done a really nice job and he competes well,” Rusch said. “He’s a year stronger and has a lot of talent. We’re glad he’s going to be around for a few more years.”
Rusch also praised the versatility of Hazelwood, who outside of running on the sprint medley, won the open 800 in 2:04.71. Zander Morgan, meanwhile, eked out a victory in the 400 hurdles in 58.29, beating Bettendorf’s Ryan Longnecker by 0.55 seconds.
“It gives us a lot of options going forward,” Rusch said. “We always tell our kids to compete and they all did that really well.”
The Muskies also got a handful of second-place finishes, including a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay by Cooper Zeck, Eli Gaye, Aaron Webb and Jorge Ocampo, four different runners than the 1,600 relay that will compete at the Drake Relays later this week.
“We have a lot of depth on our team,” Rusch said. “There are a lot of pieces we can move around and not drop off hardly at all. There’s a lot of depth and guys who are competing for spots at the end of the season getting into the district meet and qualifying for state. “
Most importantly, both Webb and Rusch agreed that the Muskies seem to be rounding into form as the most important part of the season draws near.
“Other people are really starting to push themselves,” Webb said. “They’re putting a lot of effort in and showing they want to run and place. Today that really showed.”
