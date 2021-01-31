Depth propels Wapello while Wildcats, Falcons field champs

LETTS — For the Wapello Indian wrestling team, strength in numbers produced a second-place finish at Saturday’s Southeast Iowa Super Conference wrestling meet.
Wapello fell short in its effort at a conference champion in any of the 14 weight classes at the conference tournament, held at Louisa-Muscatine High School in Letts, but placed second in team scoring with 147 points. Burlington Notre Dame finished atop the team standings with 205 1/2 points. New London (141) took third.
Columbus-Winfield/Mount Union finished sixth in the 11-team field. The Wildcats were among three teams clustered around the triple-digit mark for fourth through sixth places, with Mediapolis (107) and Pekin (102) edging out CWMU (101).
The host Falcons finished in ninth with 69 points, but made the most of its numbers.
"I thought (as a school) we did a good job (running the tournament)," said Falcons head coach Tom Mashek. "From people running the computer stuff, to administrators, I thought it was well-run and a good warm up for next week, tournament time, and the kids got to wrestle hard.
"I worked our team pretty hard this season ... we started out with six (wrestlers on the team) and they all stayed with it. I couldn't be prouder of these guys, some of them haven't won that many matches, but they come every day. This has been a fun year for me as a coach."
L-M had just five wrestlers compete Saturday - all freshmen or sophomores - but four placed in the top five, led by a second-place finish at 220 pounds by Spencer Kessel (25-9) and 160-pound champion Kendal Pugh (28-9).
"We're a tight-knit team," Pugh said. "We don't have much for (upperclassmen) leadership being all freshmen and sophomores, so we've really had to work together and come together."
Pugh, a sophomore, scored points in a variety of ways en route to a win in title round against Notre Dame's River Belger, a match that ended in a 12-3 major decision.
"This was definitely one of my goals for this season," Pugh said. "Last year, I took fifth at 145 ... definitely maturing, staying in the weight room and getting stronger, as well as all the extra practices and stuff like that have made a difference."
Wapello’s top-two finish was led by a trio of second-place finishes in freshman Zach Harbison at 113 pounds, junior Elijah Belzer at 132 and senior 138-pounder Chase Witte.
Witte (32-13) was beaten by Notre Dame’s Iasiah Fenton (34-3) in a 15-0 tech fall that was called early in the third period. Belzer (31-6) lost to Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney in his title bout. That match ended with a 15-1 major decision in favor of Aney (41-1).
In the 113 championship match, Harbison (25-14) was pinned by CWMU’s Lane Scorpil, who is ranked second in the state in Class 2A by The Predicament. Webster City's Camron Phetxoumphone is ranked first.
"This is another step toward my end goal," Scorpil said. "I fell like I'm a lot better on my feet (this season), I'm a lot more free, I can kind of move where I want to get to better set-ups to get to my shots.
"My goal is to always go six minutes as hard as I can and not be as tired as (my opponent)."
Scorpil improved to 37-1 on the season as the junior marches toward a prospective return to the Class 2A state meet.
Last season, Scorpil went 35-3, losing the fifth place match at state, wrestling at 106. Scorpil's 2019-20 season also included a conference title at 106.
On the other end of the card, heavyweight Chance Malone gave CWMU a second conference champ.
Malone (34-3) pinned his way to capturing his conference title. After receiving a double bye, the senior 285-pounder needed just 30 seconds to get Wapello’s Dakota Boline on his back before pinning New London’s Brody Butterbaugh in 59 seconds.
"I've changed my whole offense since becoming a heavyweight," said Malone, who ended last season wrestling at 195. "I'm more confident on my feet ... We all strive to make each other better on our team."