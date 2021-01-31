Depth propels Wapello while Wildcats, Falcons field champs

L-M had just five wrestlers compete Saturday - all freshmen or sophomores - but four placed in the top five, led by a second-place finish at 220 pounds by Spencer Kessel (25-9) and 160-pound champion Kendal Pugh (28-9).

"We're a tight-knit team," Pugh said. "We don't have much for (upperclassmen) leadership being all freshmen and sophomores, so we've really had to work together and come together."

Pugh, a sophomore, scored points in a variety of ways en route to a win in title round against Notre Dame's River Belger, a match that ended in a 12-3 major decision.

"This was definitely one of my goals for this season," Pugh said. "Last year, I took fifth at 145 ... definitely maturing, staying in the weight room and getting stronger, as well as all the extra practices and stuff like that have made a difference."

Wapello’s top-two finish was led by a trio of second-place finishes in freshman Zach Harbison at 113 pounds, junior Elijah Belzer at 132 and senior 138-pounder Chase Witte.

Witte (32-13) was beaten by Notre Dame’s Iasiah Fenton (34-3) in a 15-0 tech fall that was called early in the third period. Belzer (31-6) lost to Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney in his title bout. That match ended with a 15-1 major decision in favor of Aney (41-1).