Deseh joins Grand View group as more Muskies commit

Togeh Deseh wasn’t ready to be part of a football team that didn’t include classmates Tim Nimely and Prince Wei on the roster.
Deseh announced his commitment to Grand View University on Monday, joining the other two as future Vikings. Along with Deseh, Jorge Ocampo announced he'll be playing at St. Ambrose University upon graduating MHS and Mentor Cooper committed to Luther College.
Nimely and Wei gave their commitments to Grand View on signing day back on Dec. 17.
“It’s really exciting to (be able to continue to play together),” Deseh said. “That’s one of the main reasons I chose (Grand View).”
The Vikings have accomplished an awful lot since their inaugural football season in 2008.
Grand View, located in Des Moines, competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. It has won the Heart of America Athletic Conference eight times since 2011, including winning the NAIA national championship in 2013.
“We are thrilled to get commitments from these three guys,” Grand View head coach Joe Woodley said. “We feel they are three of the best players at their positions respectively across the state of Iowa. They are also high character guys and good students. They fit the mold of what we are looking for at Grand View.”
In the three players, the Muscatine program loses a trio that has certainly left their mark.
Deseh had 30.5 total tackles as a senior, half of which went for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He was an all-district selection three times as a Muskie and IPSWA Class 4A all-state third team selection this past season. The defensive tackle also snatched an interception.
“(The interception) was one of my favorite high school football moments,” Deseh said. “Other than that, just running out of the tunnel with the MHS band playing and the whole town there to watch was just also amazing. I really don’t think I’m going to be able to get that feeling anywhere else.”
Nimely, a two-time all-state selection in Class 4A, exits the MHS football program as its all-time leading rusher with 2,759 yards despite being hampered by injuries during his senior campaign.
The Muskies still rushed for 1,589 yards as a team in 2020, of which 573 went to the senior Cooper, who committed to Luther College on Dec. 21.
“They are all great kids that I am excited are taking the opportunities to continue playing,” Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. “For the three going to Grand View, it’s a unique opportunity for them to play together in college.”
Deseh and Nimely are also teammates on the mat, where the two are in the midst of capping off wrestling careers that are equally impressive as their careers on the gridiron.
The Predicament’s latest rankings have Nimely fourth in the 170-pound weight class and Deseh fifth at 285.
Wei was named to the first team of the all-district team as a defensive back in 2020 after recording 34 tackles and two interceptions. He also played on offense and contributed 13 receptions for 94 yards as well as handling kicking duties, going 10 for 11 on extra point tries.
The Muskies’ all-district pod also included Ocampo in the defensive backfield, joining Wei on the first team.
Ocampo heads to St. Ambrose after he led the Muskies with 50.5 tackles as a senior. He also registered one sack and an interception.
“St. Amrose made me feel at home,” Ocampo said. “The coaches helped me meet new people who would also potentially go there or who were already there.
“I was proud to be a role model to the younger players (at MHS) … that showed me that what I’m doing is having an impact.”