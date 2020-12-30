Deseh joins Grand View group as more Muskies commit

In the three players, the Muscatine program loses a trio that has certainly left their mark.

Deseh had 30.5 total tackles as a senior, half of which went for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He was an all-district selection three times as a Muskie and IPSWA Class 4A all-state third team selection this past season. The defensive tackle also snatched an interception.

“(The interception) was one of my favorite high school football moments,” Deseh said. “Other than that, just running out of the tunnel with the MHS band playing and the whole town there to watch was just also amazing. I really don’t think I’m going to be able to get that feeling anywhere else.”

Nimely, a two-time all-state selection in Class 4A, exits the MHS football program as its all-time leading rusher with 2,759 yards despite being hampered by injuries during his senior campaign.

The Muskies still rushed for 1,589 yards as a team in 2020, of which 573 went to the senior Cooper, who committed to Luther College on Dec. 21.

“They are all great kids that I am excited are taking the opportunities to continue playing,” Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. “For the three going to Grand View, it’s a unique opportunity for them to play together in college.”