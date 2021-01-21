Deseh see progress in loss to Liddle

Whenever two state-ranked heavyweight wrestlers meet, you know it’s going to be a good match. That’s exactly what happened on Thursday night as Griffin Liddle from Bettendorf and Togeh Deseh of Muscatine met at a triangular meet hosted by Davenport North.
Reigning state champion Liddle took a 1-0 decision, picking up a point in the second period and holding top position throughout the third, to help the Bulldogs win their dual against the Muskies 51-21.
Liddle said his work isn’t finished and that he needs to put in more practice to accomplish his goals.
“I learned that I need to keep pushing in meets and work harder in the training room,” Liddle said. “I know I can be better at everything, and I still have a lot to work on. There’s a lot of the season left to go.”
Bettendorf coach Dan Knight know how talented his senior heavyweight is, but told him one thing to take away from the match against Deseh.
“He can’t get frustrated when things aren’t going his way,” Knight said. “We know he’s good on his feet and in top position, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen him get rode on bottom, so being scoreless after the first period wasn’t a big deal. I know he wants to be dominant, but he has to stay level-headed.”
Deseh learned a lot from the six minutes that he spent on the mat with Liddle, something he doesn’t normally get to do.
“He usually pins me pretty quickly,” Deseh said. “But I wanted to go, go, go when I got out there to start. My goal was to go the full six with him, and that’s what I got, I just need to not psych myself out.”
“In the future I know I can stick with him, and hopefully I can learn how to build up from bottom against him”
Muscatine Joe Kane was proud of his senior’s performance against Liddle.
“TD has made measurable progress over his career with us,” Kane said. “He went into the match against the best wrestler in the state and left with a load of confidence, something that he should be able to build on.”
If and when Deseh and Liddle meet again, Deseh will come prepared.
"I know that he likes to shoot early and often, so I need to work on my defense," Deseh said. "If we have a similar match again, I think I can get a point or two if I really work hard in the training room over the next few weeks."
Kane knows his heavyweight can build on the performance.
"They're familiar opponents who have wrestled each other a bunch over the years," Kane said. "Getting mat time with him was important since the last few matches went quickly, and we know what to prepare for."
In the other two duals on the night, Muscatine took a 45-30 win over the hosting Davenport North, and Bettendorf rolled to a 65-12 win over the hosts in the final dual of the night.