Deseh see progress in loss to Liddle

“He usually pins me pretty quickly,” Deseh said. “But I wanted to go, go, go when I got out there to start. My goal was to go the full six with him, and that’s what I got, I just need to not psych myself out.”

“In the future I know I can stick with him, and hopefully I can learn how to build up from bottom against him”

Muscatine Joe Kane was proud of his senior’s performance against Liddle.

“TD has made measurable progress over his career with us,” Kane said. “He went into the match against the best wrestler in the state and left with a load of confidence, something that he should be able to build on.”

If and when Deseh and Liddle meet again, Deseh will come prepared.

"I know that he likes to shoot early and often, so I need to work on my defense," Deseh said. "If we have a similar match again, I think I can get a point or two if I really work hard in the training room over the next few weeks."

Kane knows his heavyweight can build on the performance.

"They're familiar opponents who have wrestled each other a bunch over the years," Kane said. "Getting mat time with him was important since the last few matches went quickly, and we know what to prepare for."