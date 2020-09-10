Despite early losses, Muskies appreciative of opportunity

Adversity can come in a variety of forms, and the Muscatine Muskies certainly have dealt with their share. But that hasn't stopped the team from maintaining a deep appreciation for the opportunity to play.
Dating back to last season, the program is now on an eight-game slide, but as long as the Muskies are playing, the team is bound and determined to make the best of it.
The football team doesn't have to look too far to see how easily a season can be taken away in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're lucky to even be playing right now," senior offensive lineman Caden Roberts said. "With schools in Iowa City and Des Moines shutting down (athletic programs), it's kind of a day-to-day thing. Start small like a microscope and focus on the small things. We're just happy to be out here."
Players point to the uncertainty surrounding athletics in Iowa City and around the state as examples of the season being on delicate ground, with only a few positive tests necessary to shut it all down.
Several members of the football team were also part of the Muscatine baseball team this summer and experienced having to shut the season down after winning three of four and heading into the postseason playing their best ball.
But things aren't going to get any easier on the Muskies.
Muscatine is preparing for a Pleasant Valley team that's won their first two games by an combined 69 to 23. Not just that, but Muscatine and PV already have a common opponent in North Scott, who beat the Muskies 26-0 in Week 1 but lost to the Spartans in Week 2 by a 24-10 final.
But despite the challenge ahead and the gloomy weather, the Muskies have put together a solid week of practice.
"I don't think the weather bothered us," said senior running back Mentor Cooper. We're just ready to play on Friday."
"Honestly, I was concerned about (the weather this week)," Muskie head coach D.J. Hawkins said. "But the guys have had really good practices this week. ... They're focus was good. I was happily surprised with their focus and how set on fixing their mistakes they are."
The Muskies will hand the quarterback keys over to senior Zander Morgan after starter Jake Draves was diagnosed with a broken collarbone after leaving last week's 41-21 road loss to Clear Creek-Amana.
Hawkins has also had to deal with an injury that has kept senior running back Tim Nimely out for the team's first two games. Cooper has flourished while filling in as the primary ball-carrier, but Muscatine just hasn't turned that production into points, thanks to some untimely turnovers.
Through two games, Cooper has 293 yards on 49 carries, good for an average of 6.0 yards per carry.
Cooper also has two of the Muskies' three touchdowns this season.
"Every night before a game, I think about what I want to do in the game and try to envision that," said Cooper. "(Tim) gives me confidence to try and be better."
The other came on a 1-yard scoring run from Draves.
Coming into the year, Muscatine had a three-headed competition for starting quarterback between Draves, Morgan and junior Conner Christiansen.
All three have seen time calling signals for the Muskies, so the team does have experience there. And the preseason competition made the team comfortable with any of the three behind center.
But with the PV game staring them down, Muscatine's margin of error is only getting smaller against a Spartan team that heads into the game tied for the 10th spot in the Class 4A rankings with Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Fort Dodge.
Pleasant Valley was not ranked ahead of its win against North Scott.
The Spartans, though, present a roster that warrants the ranking.
Success in the contest may come down to running the ball and stopping the run.
Muscatine has 75 rushes thus far this season, compared to 38 passing attempts. Likewise, PV has 79 rushing attempts to 20 passing tries.
Should Nimely be healthy enough to make his debut, the game could come down to a battle of rushing duos between Nimely and Cooper for the Muskies and junior Barrett Lindmark and senior Caden Kipper for the Spartans.
Kipper has 275 yards this season on 35 carries while Lindmark has 167 on 23 attempts.
Lindmark is PV's quarterback, too, and is 13-of-20 for 210 yards and two scores with no interceptions.
"Obviously, you want to win every game," Hawkins said. "We've talked about (the losses), but we're just taking it one game at a time and focusing on us. We're thankful we've gotten to play two games already and hope we get to keep playing."
