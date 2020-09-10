Despite early losses, Muskies appreciative of opportunity

Adversity can come in a variety of forms, and the Muscatine Muskies certainly have dealt with their share. But that hasn't stopped the team from maintaining a deep appreciation for the opportunity to play.

Dating back to last season, the program is now on an eight-game slide, but as long as the Muskies are playing, the team is bound and determined to make the best of it.

The football team doesn't have to look too far to see how easily a season can be taken away in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're lucky to even be playing right now," senior offensive lineman Caden Roberts said. "With schools in Iowa City and Des Moines shutting down (athletic programs), it's kind of a day-to-day thing. Start small like a microscope and focus on the small things. We're just happy to be out here."

Players point to the uncertainty surrounding athletics in Iowa City and around the state as examples of the season being on delicate ground, with only a few positive tests necessary to shut it all down.

Several members of the football team were also part of the Muscatine baseball team this summer and experienced having to shut the season down after winning three of four and heading into the postseason playing their best ball.