FORT MADISON, Iowa — Josh Dieckman and Waker Cler had career days Saturday to lead the Muscatine boys basketball team back into the win column.
Dieckman poured in 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Cler buried four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Muscatine's 65-53 road victory over Fort Madison.
It was Muscatine's third win in the last five games following a 1-11 start to the season.
The 65 points matched a season high for the Muskies (4-13). Trailing 11-10 after the opening quarter, Muscatine outscored Fort Madison 38-27 in the middle two quarters. Coach John Windham's team had 19 assists on its 26 baskets.
Dieckman was 11 of 13 from the field while Cler finished 7 of 10. Noah Yahn chipped in nine points and Braden Hufford had seven for the Muskies. It was Dieckman's third game of the season with more than 20 points.
Muscatine has four games remaining in the regular season starting with Tuesday night's conference game at Bettendorf.
