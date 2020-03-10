Dieckman, Yahn make all-MAC for Muskies; Comets' Hall selected to all-state

The Muscatine boys basketball team had two members get recognized on the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference teams, which were announced on Monday.
Junior Josh Dieckman earned second team honors scoring 11.8 points per game this season, second most on the Muskies' team. He finished with a 44.6 percent field goal percentage and shot 30.4 percent on 56 three-point attempts. Dieckman also added a team-best 23 blocks and 139 rebounds.
The 6-foot-7 big man also chipped in 31 assists and 16 steals.
Dieckman's production was key to Muscatine's success this season, as he scored a dozen or more points in each of the Muskies' four wins during the 2019-20 season. Two of those games included outputs of 24 and 25 points, the latter coming against Davenport West in late January and the former versus Fort Madison on Feb. 8.
Junior Noah Yahn received honorable mention. Yahn led Muscatine in scoring at 12.5 points per game as well as in steals, swiping 23 on the season. His 43 assists came in second to sophomore Braden Hufford's 47 for the team high mark.
The MAC player of the year went to senior Sean Peeters of Assumption. Peeters led the MAC in scoring by putting up 23.6 points per game. Shamus Budde of North Scott was named the top coach in the conference.
West Liberty freshman named third team all-state
The Comets' Finley Hall was selected to the Class 3A all-state third team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Hall was the leading scorer for a West Liberty team that finished 19-6 overall, their highest win total in 29 years. The freshman put up 12.7 points per game to go with 56 assists and steals in addition to securing six rebounds per game.