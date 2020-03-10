Dieckman, Yahn make all-MAC for Muskies; Comets' Hall selected to all-state

The Muscatine boys basketball team had two members get recognized on the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference teams, which were announced on Monday.

Junior Josh Dieckman earned second team honors scoring 11.8 points per game this season, second most on the Muskies' team. He finished with a 44.6 percent field goal percentage and shot 30.4 percent on 56 three-point attempts. Dieckman also added a team-best 23 blocks and 139 rebounds.

The 6-foot-7 big man also chipped in 31 assists and 16 steals.

Dieckman's production was key to Muscatine's success this season, as he scored a dozen or more points in each of the Muskies' four wins during the 2019-20 season. Two of those games included outputs of 24 and 25 points, the latter coming against Davenport West in late January and the former versus Fort Madison on Feb. 8.

Junior Noah Yahn received honorable mention. Yahn led Muscatine in scoring at 12.5 points per game as well as in steals, swiping 23 on the season. His 43 assists came in second to sophomore Braden Hufford's 47 for the team high mark.

The MAC player of the year went to senior Sean Peeters of Assumption. Peeters led the MAC in scoring by putting up 23.6 points per game. Shamus Budde of North Scott was named the top coach in the conference.