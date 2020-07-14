Dierickx's one-hitter propels Durant past No. 9 Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa — What a difference a season makes for Nate Dierickx.
As a sophomore, the Durant pitcher had a losing record and an earned-run average above 4.50.
The southpaw continued his masterful summer on the mound Tuesday night with a one-hitter against ninth-ranked Camanche in Durant’s 3-0 victory at Gus Witt Field in a Class 2A district semifinal.
Dierickx improved to 5-0 and lowered his season ERA to 0.25. In 28 innings, he’s pitched four shutouts and yielded just one earned run.
“I wasn’t confident being young and I wasn’t hitting spots last year,” Dierickx said. “This year, I worked a lot in the offseason, even during the whole pandemic. I've learned to hit my spots.”
Other than allowing two walks to Camanche cleanup hitter Mason Byrns and a one-out single in the seventh to Brayden Lodge, Dierickx had the Indians’ number.
He struck out 10 and needed 104 pitches to send Durant into Saturday’s district final against Iowa City Regina.
“I feel tonight was a true test of how I can play,” Dierickx said. “All day, I’ve been thinking about it. It was a time we truly needed it and this was the best team I’ve pitched against.
“It was probably one of the best performances of my high school career.”
It was a chance for Durant to avenge an earlier 8-6 loss to Camanche during the regular season.
“He knew this was a game he had to come out and do his job,” coach Shawn Dierickx said. “He was mad at me to start with because I wouldn’t let him hit tonight. I told him, 'Hey, I just want you to focus on being a pitcher and that’s it.' He got in his little zone and did a pretty good job with that.”
In two postseason games, Durant (10-4) has yet to allow a run.
The Wildcats prevailed despite stranding 11 baserunners.
Durant, which finished with 10 hits, opened the scoring in the third inning on a two-out single from Drew Delong. Ethan Gast added a run-scoring hit in the fourth inning and an error allowed the Wildcats to tack on an insurance run in the sixth.
“This is typical of our season,” coach Dierickx said. “We hit the ball, but we leave a lot on base. We’ll have those nights explode and score a lot in one inning. We put the pressure on them.”
Durant lost to Iowa City Regina 5-4 in the season opener.
“We beat ourselves that game more than anything,” coach Dierickx said. “We had five errors, gave up a double on fly ball that hit the mound. We’ll be ready.
“I’ve got a great bunch of kids here.”
