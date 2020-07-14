Dierickx's one-hitter propels Durant past No. 9 Camanche

It was a chance for Durant to avenge an earlier 8-6 loss to Camanche during the regular season.

“He knew this was a game he had to come out and do his job,” coach Shawn Dierickx said. “He was mad at me to start with because I wouldn’t let him hit tonight. I told him, 'Hey, I just want you to focus on being a pitcher and that’s it.' He got in his little zone and did a pretty good job with that.”

In two postseason games, Durant (10-4) has yet to allow a run.

The Wildcats prevailed despite stranding 11 baserunners.

Durant, which finished with 10 hits, opened the scoring in the third inning on a two-out single from Drew Delong. Ethan Gast added a run-scoring hit in the fourth inning and an error allowed the Wildcats to tack on an insurance run in the sixth.

“This is typical of our season,” coach Dierickx said. “We hit the ball, but we leave a lot on base. We’ll have those nights explode and score a lot in one inning. We put the pressure on them.”

Durant lost to Iowa City Regina 5-4 in the season opener.

“We beat ourselves that game more than anything,” coach Dierickx said. “We had five errors, gave up a double on fly ball that hit the mound. We’ll be ready.

“I’ve got a great bunch of kids here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.