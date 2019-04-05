The Sulzbergers love winning.
But to them, winning isn’t merely a means to an end. Winning is part of a circle that includes broken bones, mundane road trips to events and weekend dirt bike racing families.
Barry, 58, and his son, Zack, 39, recently became the first father-son duo to take the first two spots in Class AA of the Iowa Enduro Riders Association series. It was the first time in the series history that a father-son finished first and second.
Muscatine’s dirt bike duo did not expect this, but it was always something they saw possible.
“We kind of thought those days were over like 10 years ago,” said Zack, who took first. "Everything just kind of fell into place ... I was leading in the points and dad was second, and it just stayed like that all year. It felt like a second chance for me to experience it again.”
Especially at the level they achieved it.
"It’s break-neck speeds through the woods and everything," Barry said. "I’ve had up to 18 broken bones and many concussions. It doesn’t come without sacrifice and a lot of time and effort.”
Barry started riding dirt bikes when he was around 16. He passed the love on. The personal commitment and relationship between man and machine keeps Barry going.
“The physical aspect of it, you have to be in shape," Barry said, "I just liked it because it was me. If I didn’t do my hard work, I wasn’t going to do good."
For the Sulzbergers, racing is a family effort.
Barry's wife is in charge of filling the bikes up with gas when the riders come in to pit during their hours-long races through woods and tough terrain.
Furthermore, their chief sponsor is Barbie's Lawn Care and Snow Removal, the business of Barry's wife and Zack's stepmother.
The Sulzbergers know the work they've put in to reach this point. But to them, every aspect of the racing is something they cherish, win or lose.
“The racing community is a close-knit family," Zack said. "Anybody will help you, and you get away from the everyday life of working and stuff, and then you go and see your (racing) family on Sunday at the races.”
Zack also took third in the Illinois' MXC series as well as second in the OMA National series, which has races all over the Midwest.
While the son is certainly appreciative of the opportunity and all the things racing has brought him, Barry has a little more of a cerebral approach. He has more of a pay-it-forward mindset these days.
“It was fun showing these (younger) guys the ropes,“ Barry said. "It definitely keeps everybody together.”
The races are often two or three hours from home. The car rides together and the days they spend working on their bikes are what they remember.
Maybe its age, but they talk about the rides and repair work almost as if that is the reward for their racing.
They even discuss the time Zack's bike broke down during a 6 1/2-hour race and family members ended up taking Zack to the hospital to take care of his dehydration during the race.
“It brings us together. I keep my bike out at (my dad's) place," Zack said. "We’re so close because of racing and what we’ve been through. During the summer, we’re together every weekend and traveling. So it’s definitely a family thing, too.”
After racing in more than 30 competitions in the last year, both are grateful for their wins and their health.
“I’m real happy to be still doing it. A lot of people are injured to a point where they don’t do it," Barry said.
His son echoed those feelings.
“I’m just fortunate that I’m healthy enough to be racing at that class, still at this age and to be competitive with the young kids," Zack said.
