Lauren Dirth is chasing a school record.
The Muscatine junior was one second off the feat at the state meet in the 400 hurdles a year ago. However, her quest for the school record this season began with temperatures in the mid-40’s at Thursday evening’s Dick Washburn Invitational at Muscatine. Because of that and her recent focus in practice on the 100 hurdles, Dirth was more concerned finding a groove as opposed to what her time was.
Mission accomplished.
Dirth started slow and finished strong to run a 1:14.25 and place third in the 400 hurdles to lead the way for the Muscatine girls track team.
“With it being the first outdoor meet I thought I did really well,” Dirth said. “I didn’t want to start out too fast because I knew I would have died at the end.
“I just really wanted to focus on finishing strong and get back into it.”
Dirth’s bronze medal was the top finish for the shorthanded Muskies, who were missing “about 20 girls” due to spring break according to coach Tim Armstrong. Muscatine placed seventh out of eight teams with 38 points. Pleasant Valley won the meet with 165 points and Bettendorf placed second with 135.
“I think it came out about how I thought we would do,” Armstrong said of the results. “I thought we competed well. There were some awfully tough teams here. You had some of the top runners in the state (here) tonight.”
Like Dirth, Armstrong was also pleased with the junior’s performance to open the season and praised her strategy of starting slow and building toward a strong finish. Armstrong even felt she could have placed second had she ended up in the faster heat.
“Her form looked good,” Armstrong said. “She’s a natural at hurdles. To run a 1:14.25 in her first race in a slow heat is a very good result.”
Olivia Harmon added another boost for Muscatine, as she placed fifth in the 200-meter run and fourth in the long jump. Harmon ran a 28.59 in the 200 and jumped a 13-6 in the long jump. Teammate Malia Cook joined Harmon in a tie for fourth in the long jump.
Lucy Brookhart placed sixth in the 100 hurdles in 19.37 and Gracie McDonald threw herself to a seventh-place finish in shot put with a toss of 30-4 ½ for the Muskies.
When Muscatine steps on the track at next Thursday's the North Scott Lady Lancer Relays they will bring reinforcements in the form of the other half of their team that was absent at Thursday’s home meet. That’s why it wasn’t hard for Armstrong to brush off a seventh-place finish in a stacked meet.
“We get our sprinters and hurdlers back next week,” Armstrong said with a smile. “We’ll be able to get some better results in the relays, too.”
That’s not to say the Muskies didn’t gain anything from Thursday’s experience. The varsity regulars got their feet wet in their respective events while kids who wouldn’t normally run varsity got a valuable learning experience.
“Some of the girls that wouldn’t normally run varsity got an idea of what they can do and get some times down,” Armstrong said. “It’s possible they could help us in some varsity races in the future so this was a good opportunity for them.”
