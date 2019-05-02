ELDRIDGE, Iowa -- Lauren Dirth went through a rollercoaster Thursday night.
Not only dealing with a calf strain for a good portion of the year, the Muscatine junior was jumping off the wrong foot during the majority of the 400 hurdles and nearly fell on the eighth hurdle.
Despite that, she cruised her way to Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
Dirth ran a new season-best time of 1 minute, 10.65 seconds to triumph as the only Muskie to win a race at North Scott High School.
Muscatine finished in ninth place with 28 points. Pleasant Valley won their fifth straight conference title, tallying 192 points.
“It was a little bit of a surprise, I didn’t really know what to expect,” Dirth said. “That (low 1:10) would be right on the line of going into state, so I feel confident I can do that or better next time.
“I felt like it was a good race.”
Due to times ranging between 1:13-1:17, Dirth would get put in either lanes seven, eight or two. If she had to pick a preference, it’d be lane two.
Which is where Dirth was assigned in the second heat.
“I like running in the inside lanes,” she said. “You can see how everyone is going off the hurdles and you can see if you’re ahead or behind.”
At the 200 mark, Dirth realized she wasn’t jumping off her left foot, but her right foot. She said it didn’t feel weird, but wasn’t how she usually trains.
“I kept doing that,” Dirth said with a smile. “I can still do both legs.”
Not only did the performance surprise Dirth, it caught the eye of Muscatine head coach Tim Armstrong.
“She was ranked sixth so I was surprised that she won by that margin,” Armstrong said. “There were a lot of good girls in that race.”
Rylee Blake in the 3,000 and the Muskies 3,200 relay each garnered top-five finishes. After competing in a fresh/soph meet last week, Armstrong wanted to see if his younger athletes would step up against bigger competition.
He walked away pleased.
“I think they’ve done well with some of the best teams in the state of Iowa,” Armstrong said.
