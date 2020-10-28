Drake's big swing powers Wilton back to state tournament

By match end, Drake had eight more kills than West Branch collected as a team.

“(Kelsey) just loves to swing,” Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. “She has great hang time, snaps that ball and it is a powerful thing. She brings a lot of energy to our team when she does that.”

Drake and the Beavers have spent time recently working with former Davenport North coach Amy Baker.

“She’s really helped me gain confidence in myself,” Drake said. “She’s told me to just go up and swing.”

Wilton is much more than Drake.

Carly Puffer, another junior, had 10 kills and Caffery finished with seven while distributing 35 assists.

“When we’re in system, we’re unstoppable,” Caffery said.

Grunder’s team beat 14th-ranked West Branch (20-13) twice during the regular season. The Beavers had little trouble making it three times.

Wilton used a 12-1 surge in the first set to seize control.

It was a bit wobbly in the second set, but rode three kills from Drake and a West Branch net violation late to prevail.

In the third, Wilton never trailed.