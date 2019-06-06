Dave Crawley has received updates from The Weather Channel website all week. A few days ago, the George Lohman Muscatine City Golf Tournament was in peril with a potentially rainy weekend on deck.
That no longer appears to be the case. As of Thursday, temperatures are expected be in the mid-80s with sunny skies most of the weekend with potential for scattered thunderstorms Sunday as golfers flock to Muscatine Municipal Golf Course for the city tournament. This weekend’s tournament – slated to start Saturday – will be Crawley’s third as the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course PGA professional.
“If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last two years in Iowa that (forecast) can change any second,” Crawley said. “There’s always something that comes up so we have to prepare for every possibility.”
There will be no repeat champion in the Open Division, as defending champion Bryan Lemkau isn’t entered in the tournament as of Thursday afternoon. Registration for the event is open through the end of the day.
Lemkau is a four-time champion and won the title last year by shooting an 8-under-par 136. He won the Quad-City Amateur Golf title near the end of May but told The Dispatch-Argus' Tom Johnston that he nearly withdrew from the tournament with “really bad neck pain and back pain.”
There will still be familiar faces and former champions, highlighted by John Peters and Tim Peters. John holds the record for most titles in the event with 12, with his most recent coming in 2017. Tim won a title of his own in 2015.
Muscatine boys golf coach Scott Schultz will make another appearance in the Open Division.
“I know both (John and Tim) Peters and Scott (Schultz) will be in the running again this year,” Crawley said.
Outside of the Open Division (age 49 and under) the event will also feature a Senior Division (age 50-64), Super Senior Division (age 65 and above) and a Women’s Division. For now, Teri Terrill is the only entry in the Women’s Division.
Mark Hutchings won his third straight Senior Division title with a 1-under-par 143 last year and is back this year to defend his titles. The Super Senior Division will have a new winner, as last year’s champion Terry Porter is not among the 96 golfers signed up for the event as of Thursday afternoon.
The tournament has had 110 players sign up each of the last two years.
“I think by the time we get done with signups we’ll be pretty close to even what we had last year,” Crawley said.
With registration still open, tee times for Saturday were still being arranged as of Thursday afternoon. Sunday’s tee times will be determined by the Pro Shop after the completion of the first round.
“(This) brings the golfing community together and gets everybody together,” Crawley said of the city tournament. “It builds up healthy competition among the players and gives back to the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.