DURANT, Iowa — The ball sailed just out of the reach of Durant's Mason Compton.
Tipton took advantage.
After the Wildcats' fake punt attempt on fourth down just failed to convert, the Tigers used the short field to its advantage to score a touchdown and put the Durant away, finishing off a 28-14 win on a muddy field at Durant High School.
"Unfortunately every time we've played them, it's been a mud pit," Durant head coach Joel Diederichs said. "It (the fake punt) was there but I also felt our defense had been on the field a lot there and was tired so I was trying to get a little juice and momentum into our kids. To tell you the truth, on a dry surface he's there and he's gone."
Durant hung with the Class 2A Tigers, going into halftime tied 14-14, but the Tipton rushing attack eventually wore down the Wildcat defense.
Tipton rushed for 402 yards — its entire offense — and had four different players score touchdowns.
Logan Stolte led the way with 132 yards on the ground.
"We had our shots at them but give credit to them, they did a nice job," Diederichs said. "We couldn't quite figure out their buck sweep and that's what they ran a lot and then they hit us with the fullback up the middle. That's their whole offense. We knew that coming in, we just didn't take care of business."
After a scoreless first quarter, Durant broke onto the scoreboard, taking advantage of a Tipton fumble by Austin Lenz that the Wildcats recovered on the Tipton 27-yard line.
Five plays later, Bryce Lafrenz rushed in for a 3-yard TD to give Durant a 6-0 lead after the Wildcats missed the extra point at the 7-minute, 44-second mark of the second quarter.
That score broke open the logjam.
Tipton responded by taking just four plays and one minute to go 80 yards and take a 7-6 lead on a four-yard touchdown run by Lake Anderson.
Durant took advantage of another short field after a personal foul helped the Wildcats start their next drive at their 48-yard line.
Seven plays later, Lafrenz rumbled in for his second touchdown, this one from one yard out to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead with 4:25 left.
Tipton capped the half's scoring on its next drive. After Blake Wilkins scrambled to pick up a first down on a 4th and 2, the Tigers drove right down the field and tied the game on a seven-yard touchdown run from Lenz with 1:31 left.
Durant tried to drive back down the field to take a halftime lead but Lafrenz was intercepted by Lenz deep in Tipton territory.
Lafrenz finished with 190 yards passing and two rushing touchdowns while Mason Compton had eight catches for 127 yards.
After Tipton opened the half with a touchdown drive to take a 21-14 lead, Durant managed just four first downs in the second half, all coming in the fourth quarter.
"Offensively, we've got to keep getting better," Diederichs said. "We've got some weapons and we've got to get some other weapons going. We showed flashes of it but we just didn't continue it."
Despite being 1-2, the Wildcats have yet to play another Class A opponent. They'll have to wait one more week, facing Wapello next Friday, before district play begins.
This level of competition will hopefully be beneficial once it does.
"I think we're playing good competition all the way up. We don't play against any A schools," Diederichs said. "I'm trying to tell these guys, they don't realize it's kind of like the big dance. ... We're preparing ourselves for those games."
