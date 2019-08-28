When asked how his Durant football team was going to replace Mason Compton and Bryce Lafrenz, all Joel Diederichs could do was laugh.
“The best I can,” Diederichs said in response to the question. “Mason and Bryce were special. It was like having guys who played together in the sandlot. They knew where each other was going to be.”
Lafrenz finished fifth in Class A with 1,734 passing yards while Compton’s 996 receiving yards ranked second by season’s end. Those two played a crucial role in leading Durant to a 7-3 season and its first-ever district title.
Despite losing those two, the Wildcats want to build on last season's success. And that will be done through a balanced attack.
That starts with an explosive trio of athletes at the skill positions with Drew DeLong at running back and Jake Willkomm and Marcus Engstler at wide receiver. All three played a role on last year’s team, and they will help usher in junior and first-year quarterback Keagan Head.
“I’ve got some pieces coming back and they’ve worked really hard,” Diederichs said. “Those are two very explosive kids in the receiving core and Drew shared carries with (Tristan Hughes) and showed some burst last year.”
Although the third-year coach admits his team isn’t as deep as a season ago, the Wildcats still have the personal to be “really competitive.”
As a result, the Wildcats will have to rely on newcomers who were mostly spectators a year ago. Ben Orr will see time at linebacker and on the offensive line, and Tony Dillabough has worked his way into a starting spot at receiver and cornerback.
But Diederichs hopes the experience of winning last year will bleed over to this year.
"They saw the Friday night lights, big games and crowds," Diederichs said. "Hopefully, it's going to be second nature to them so the program keeps going that way."
Diederichs believes his team will have success, but to what degree will depend on what he gets out of his offensive and defensive line.
Lucas Callison and Logan Callison both return on the offensive line. Logan, who was injured in last year’s opener, will be the starting center and defensive end again. Lucas will play on the offensive line and linebacker.
And then there’s Joe Lilienthal, who will anchor both the offensive and defensive line in his fourth year as the starter. The senior South Dakota commit, who stands at 6-foot-7, 335 pounds, is an ideal building block in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
“He’s going to cause some serious issues for people,” Diederichs said of Lilienthal. “He doesn't realize how strong he is, he put in a great offseason in the weight room. He moves really, really well.
“I wouldn’t get in front of him, I’d stay out of the way.”
On defense, the Wildcats boast a strong front four anchored by Lilienthal and Bryan Graves, who is in "better shape than he's ever been," according to Diederichs. They also have an athletic secondary led by Willkomm, Engstler and DeLong, which will be asked to play run support in a district where every team but Durant returns its starting running back.
Durant romped to a 5-0 record in district play last season with an average margin of victory of 27 points per game. The standard has been set, and Diederichs hopes this year’s team can continue it.
“Overall, it’s a district championship and playoffs,” Diederichs said. “That’s what we push for every time. Teams are going to have to come get us this year.”
