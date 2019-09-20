DURANT, Iowa — It took Durant 13 plays and just over five minutes to drive for a touchdown on the opening possession of Friday’s game against visiting Wapello.
It would be the only score of the contest. The Wildcats blanked the Indians 7-0 in non-district action.
“We emphasized all this week that we wanted to bring back our running game. It really clicked,” said Durant head coach Joel Diederichs, whose team rushed for 225 yards in the victory.
“Joe (Lilienthal) and those guys opened a lot of good holes for us," Diederichs said. "And Nolan (DeLong) runs pretty darned hard for a freshman. Then we executed all the way out and we were able to finalize the drive.”
The play of Durant’s offensive line was key the entire contest.
DeLong, a freshman tailback who took over when his older brother Drew fractured his wrist in Week 2, found space to run for 179 yards on 23 carries. And quarterback Keagen Head, who ran for 39 yards and the game’s lone touchdown, pickied up large chunks of yardage on sneak plays behind the line late in the game as the Wildcats (2-2) ran out the clock.
“That’s something we’ve been working on,” Lilienthal said. "We’re just getting a big push on the offensive line and getting everyone where they need to go and on who they need to be on.”
On the other side of the football, Durant’s defensive line was able to slow down Wapello tailback Ricky Pforts, limiting him to 109 yards on 22 carries. The Wildcat defense was also able to get to quarterback Tade Parsons, sacking him four times and forcing many errant throws.
“The last two games we kind of got pushed around a little bit on the defensive line, so we really worked on staying low and getting a big push up front,” Lilienthal said. “I think that paid dividends tonight.”
Lilienthal also recorded his first career interception, diving to the turf to grab a deflected football in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve always told coach that I want to catch a pass or get an interception and score a touchdown this year,” said Lilienthal, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound lineman.
“It was a rush.”
Wapello (2-2) did move the football, marching into Durant territory four times and once getting to the Durant 15-yard line, but the Indian drives were slowed by penalties, sacks and missed passes.
“We just had way too many mistakes offensively,” Wapello head coach Todd Parsons said. “We’d get something going, and then we’d have a missed assignment or we’d have a penalty. We just did not execute the way we should have on offense.”
Diederichs was pleased that his defense could make a 7-0 lead stand for the final three and a half quarters.
“It was a nail-biter from there out,” he said. “I give credit to Coach [Tom] Compton and the defense. They bent a little bit, but overall didn’t break. They played hard all the way through.”
Diederichs hopes that the win over Wapello provides the same type of boost that it did a year ago.
“People don’t remember that last year we were 1-2 at the same time and went to Wapello and beat them 19-7,” he said. “Then we won six straight and won the district. We want to take it game by game, and this was step one. We talked about that today. It’s on next week.”
