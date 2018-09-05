Mason Compton remembers telling anybody who would listen that they were about to see something special last Friday.
Certainly, the senior Durant wide receiver followed through on his word.
Compton hauled in eight catches for 167 yards and scored four touchdowns in Durant’s 49-18 win over North Cedar. The Wildcat standout had three receiving scores, a kick return touchdown for 80 yards and converted a two-point conversion.
“That’s probably the top,” Compton said on whether that was the best game of his career.
“Four touchdowns are almost as many as I had all last year when I had six.”
Through two weeks of Compton’s senior season, it’s clear the receiver is much improved from a year ago. He had 33 receptions for 514 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, and he’s already totaled 12 receptions for 247 yards and four scores this year.
He ranks first in Class A in both receptions and yards. As of now, his nine-game pace is a bit of an eye-opener: 54 receptions, 1,112 yards, 18 touchdowns.
“I went to all the Iowa Elite Camps and worked on the small things,” Compton said of his summer. "I’m a pretty refined receiver, so it’s just working on those small things and getting stronger.”
Offseason work is nothing new for Compton, but he admitted he’s never put as much work in during any offseason as he did prior to his senior season.
“It was for sure (more intense) because I’m starting to think about colleges,” Compton said. “It’s just more motivation to keep getting better and stronger.”
Durant coach Joel Diederichs was hopeful in the preseason that some new faces could step in and take pressure off Compton at receiver. That hasn’t happened, at least yet, as Compton is the only receiver with more than four receptions.
But he’s still producing despite being the focal point of opposing defenses.
“That’s a tribute to him and his work in the offseason,” Diederichs said. “Besides his speed, it’s his route-running ability.”
Of course, Compton’s quick start is aided by the play of his quarterback, senior Bryce Lafrenz, who is second in Class A with 418 passing yards. It also helps they have been together as a quarterback and wide receiver duo for their entire careers.
“It’s been ever since third or fourth grade,” Lafrenz said. “I stepped in right away at quarterback and he was at receiver because that’s where we thought we belonged.”
On Saturday mornings, one of the seniors will often text the other a simple message: “Hey, let’s meet at the field real quick and get some routes in.”
In games, Lafrenz will often change Compton’s routes at the line of scrimmage. Most importantly, Lafrenz is always confident he will know where Compton will be on any given play and that’ll he’ll be open.
“No matter who’s guarding him, he finds a way to get open and create space,” Lafrenz said of Compton. “That makes my job a heck of a lot easier.”
Compton’s career day against North Cedar couldn’t have come at a better time. Durant needed to bounce back from a 27-13 Week 1 loss to rival Wilton.
Diederichs said Friday’s contest was never in doubt, and that was thanks in large part to Compton’s career night.
“They took ownership from the beginning and that’s a tribute to the senior leadership,” Diederichs said.
Now, the Wildcats have their sights set on bigger things. Durant, which was just outside the preseason top 10 rankings in Class A, has postseason aspirations. That starts with its electric senior duo at quarterback and wide receiver.
“They (seniors) want to leave a mark at this school,” Diederichs said. “I firmly believe we’re on our way to doing that.”
