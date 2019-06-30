Durant's Joe Lilienthal knew what he wanted when it came to choosing a college and where he'll continue his football career. It was just the matter of finding one that met his expectations.
When all was said and done, it the University of South Dakota, a Division I program, that provided Lilienthal with the things he was looking for.
"They're doing a $90 million renovation to their (football facilities)," Lilienthal said, "that's going to be crazy, crazy nice.
"The coaching staff is just a bunch of down-to-earth coaches. You can tell that they really care about you (and) how you're doing academically."
However, there were other aspects that made South Dakota rise above the rest.
"It just felt like home," said the soon-to-be Durant senior, "I felt like I fit right into their program and their (offensive line) group."
Before making his final decision, Lilienthal had narrowed his choices down to South Dakota and Division II Northwest Missouri State.
By making his college decision now, Lilienthal can get back to accomplishing some things at Durant before graduating.
"For next season, we want to repeat as district champions," he said. "We have a few spots to fill but I think we have some young guys that can come in and fill in and get the job done."
Lilienthal projects to be a huge part of Durant's future success - literally and figurative - as he has been to this point.
"Joe is a very hard worker," Durant head football coach Joel Diederichs said of his 6-foot-7, 336-pound lineman, "he leads by example. We have a point system and he is well on his way to captain status.
"He never complains and has a vision and ethic for success. He will be a great leader for us this year."
For the Wildcats, Lilienthal plays on the offensive and defensive line. At the next level, he'll most likely stick to the offensive side of the ball.
Last season, though, Lilienthal recorded 11 tackles (three for loss), with an additional 47 tackle assists and a sack as part of Durant's defensive line.
Born and raised on a Durant-area farm, he keeps a sense of humor about himself and the role he plays on the football field, a role he's very comfortable with.
"When you're this size there's not much you can do - it's not like I'm going to run routes," said Lilienthal with a laugh. "Obviously being an offensive lineman you don't get any of the glory but you're probably one of the biggest parts of the team."
