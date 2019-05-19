DES MOINES — Jake Willkomm was one of the busier athletes that competed at the state track and field meet at Drake University this past weekend.
The Durant junior qualified in Class 2A for the long jump, 200-meter dash and as part of the Wildcats’ 1,600 relay.
Heading into the meet, it was the long jump that held Willkomm’s highest expectations. In fact, he even admitted last week that he didn't have a goal set in the 200. But it ended up being his best result.
Willkoom clocked in at 23.21 seconds in the finals to finish fourth place.
That came after the preliminary race when the Durant junior’s competitiveness took over and propelled him into the finals.
“I was just thinking in the prelims, just make top-eight and I (made it to finals) and ran a really good race,” he said.
The Wildcats’ track coach, Phil Roehlk, stressed to his team that little things can matter, such as running in the most competitive heats. He credits that as a major factor in getting Willkomm and company to state in the 1,600 relay, even though they didn't finish first or second at the state-qualifying meet.
“We were in the fast heat (at districts), and that was huge. I said, 'We need to get in the fast heat,’” Roehlk said, “We were third and Tipton was fourth and their time was good enough too.”
That was certainly true for Willkomm’s preliminary race, where he clocked a 22.53 and placed third in his heat. It ranked him fourth overall among the 24 runners who ran in the opening round.
“It feels really good," Willkomm said after the race. "I plan to be back.”
Though he ran a slower time in the finals, that was the case across the board. The fastest prelim time was 21.86; the winning finals time 22.41, both ran by junior Joe Stein of Spirit Lake, who also won the 100-meter dash.
The difference was due to the wind. According to the Iowa state track and field website, during Willkomm’s first run the wind was essentially a non-factor, as it was measured as having an effect of -0.3. In the finals, the same measure was -3.2.
If Willkomm's plans of returning to the state meet a year from now do indeed come to fruition, next year’s 200 race will be an interesting blend of familiar faces and opportunity for new ones. This season ended with the top-four — including Willkomm — being all juniors while the next four were all graduating seniors.
As for the other events Willkomm competed in, he finished 11th in the long jump with a leap of 20-02.75 feet. Fellow Wildcat Mason Compton wasn’t too far behind, jumping 19-10.50, good for 14th. The 1,600 relay team for which Willkomm ran the opening leg ended up in 17th with a time of 3:30.36.
"They didn't jump as well as they had hoped, so once that happened I think (Jake thought) 'Well, that's over now, let's go after the other stuff," Roelhlk said. "But (his 200) time, that's pretty darn good."
