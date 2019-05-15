DURANT, Iowa -- When the dust settled at Durant’s state qualifying meet, the team wasn’t quite sure how many athletes would be representing its school at the Iowa state track meet.
However, the Wildcats did know that they’d be sending Mason Compton and Jake Willkomm to Des Moines in the same event: long jump.
Willkomm, a junior, enters the meet with the higher seed. He goes in ranked fourth with a 21-01.75. His senior teammate, Compton, is seeded just behind, with a 20-11.50.
But Compton’s seed might not reflect what his potential is while he competes at Drake. Due to some relatively minor - but nagging - injuries, Compton’s been saving his body for this event.
“Mason came back just in time for conference and districts … and both (he and Jake) way overachieved,” said Durant’s head coach Phil Roehlk.
And if you ask Willkomm, it was more Compton’s goal to be here in the long jump than his own.
“It was Mason’s goal to make it to state and it was my goal to be in the top bunch and maybe go (to state), but I didn’t think I’d go," Willkomm said. "So this is a surprise to me."
That doesn’t mean Willkomm doesn’t have high expectations for himself. And he’ll certainly be busy while at the Blue Oval. Besides the long jump, Willkommen will compete in the 200-meter dash as well as run as a part of the Wildcats’ 800 relay.
Despite his admission regarding the long jump and who had what goal, the junior seeks to make his presence known here, in the long jump or running events. If not this time around, he plans on returning a year from now.
“The long jump I want to medal in," Willkomm said. "For the 200, I don’t have a goal set, but I have goals (in that) for next year. For the (1,600), we’re just happy to be there."
The icing on the cake is getting to compete not only with Compton but alongside the relay that advanced to state as a wildcard.
“It’s basically our big friend group, we’re all pretty close," Willkomm said. "It’s fun that all of us made it. It was good that our 4x4 team got (the wildcard to get to state). If not, it would have just been me and Mason, so going to state with my friends is pretty exciting.”
But between competing in the same event with Compton and growing up together, the long jump gets special recognition.
“We’ve grown up together, we were always in athletics together and going to state together - we’re pretty close friends - so going to state with a best friends is exciting, especially in the same event,” Willkomm said about his relationship with his long jumping teammate.
For better or worse - and considering their success, you’d have to side with better - Compton and Willkomm have largely been left to their own devices in the long jump.
“Jake just kind of fell into the long jump like Mason did,” Roehlk said. “They came out and tried it out and were good at it. I told them ‘just get your steps right and let your athletic ability take over.’ They both can jump pretty well.”
