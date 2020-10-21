Durant's Dierickx commits to Loras baseball

It didn't hurt that Dierickx has friends that are already there or are planning to attend Loras as well.

"When I really sat down to make the decision," he said, "the first thing I thought of was how nice (Loras') coaches were, they've been talking to me for so long and (I also thought about) how many people I already know going there."

Facing 147 opposing at-bats, hitters went for just 21 hits — a .143 batting average — and struck out 59 times against Dierickx in 2020, while also drawing nine walks and four hit-by-pitches.

Those numbers represented a gigantic leap over his freshman and sophomore seasons.

As a freshman, Dierickx was one of a dozen pitchers used by Durant, going 28 ⅔ innings with a 2.44 ERA and .214 batting average against, striking out 22.

His fortunes were seemingly reversed as a sophomore, where Dierickx’s record dipped to 2-3 with a 4.64 ERA over the same number of innings.

There were signs that a leap could be in store, though, as he maintained a solid .190 batting average against even as some of the other numbers looked pedestrian in comparison.

The Durant senior is hoping for a chance to pitch for the Duhawks as a freshman.