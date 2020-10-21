Durant's Dierickx commits to Loras baseball

DURANT, Iowa — Nate Dierickx got plenty of attention last baseball season when he pitched more than 40 innings and gave up a paltry three earned runs.
The Durant senior wanted to capitalize on that season by parlaying it into an opportunity to play at the next level, and he's decided his next stop will be Loras College in Dubuque.
Dierickx made his college choice on Wednesday, officially signing a letter of intent to play for the Duhawks after his prep career is finished.
"There were a few other schools that were looking at me and talking to me that were in the mix," said Dierickx, the son of Durant coach Shawn Dierickx.
Last season, Dierickx recorded a 6-1 record over 41 ⅔ innings pitched with an earned-run average of 0.50, which was best in Class 2A among those who pitched more than 40 innings.
The Wildcat was named to the Class 2A all-state second team and River Valley Conference Elite Team.
Loras enrolls around 1,600 students and competes in the NCAA Division III American Rivers Conference. Last season, the Loras baseball season was cut short before the Duhawks started conference play, but the team started 3-7 prior to the season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we went to (Loras) for our visit, we were with the coaches the whole time and saw (Loras' facilities) and at the end, the whole team was there," Dierickx said. "They treated me like I was already part of the team. I love the campus."
It didn't hurt that Dierickx has friends that are already there or are planning to attend Loras as well.
"When I really sat down to make the decision," he said, "the first thing I thought of was how nice (Loras') coaches were, they've been talking to me for so long and (I also thought about) how many people I already know going there."
Facing 147 opposing at-bats, hitters went for just 21 hits — a .143 batting average — and struck out 59 times against Dierickx in 2020, while also drawing nine walks and four hit-by-pitches.
Those numbers represented a gigantic leap over his freshman and sophomore seasons.
As a freshman, Dierickx was one of a dozen pitchers used by Durant, going 28 ⅔ innings with a 2.44 ERA and .214 batting average against, striking out 22.
His fortunes were seemingly reversed as a sophomore, where Dierickx’s record dipped to 2-3 with a 4.64 ERA over the same number of innings.
There were signs that a leap could be in store, though, as he maintained a solid .190 batting average against even as some of the other numbers looked pedestrian in comparison.
The Durant senior is hoping for a chance to pitch for the Duhawks as a freshman.
"They said there may be a possibility that I could pitch my freshman year, but you never really know until you're there," Dierickx said. "I'm just hoping to work all offseason and hopefully I can pitch as a freshman."
The Wildcats went 12-5 last season, bouncing back after a 2-3 start, and made it to the Class 2A state quarterfinal before losing to North Linn in a 2-1 heart-breaker.
As for the 2021 season, Dierickx is determined to lead the Wildcats back to the state tournament, where Durant can hopefully capitalize on the experience gained from last season and be on the other side of a thrilling contest at Principal Park in Cedar Rapids.
Dierickx plans to major in sports management, with the intention of becoming an athletic director in the future.
"I wouldn't be in (this position) it wasn't for everyone on the (Durant) team," said Dierickx. "They all helped me along the way, whether it was defense behind me or going everything they can to help and support me.
"There was something about the way I felt (at Loras), it felt like home, that was the first thing that came to my mind, how good I felt there. Even on the ride home (from the visit), it made me feel good about going there."
