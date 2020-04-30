Durant's Willkomm commits to Loras track team

Although Jake Willkomm won't have a senior track and field season to take part in for the Durant Wildcats, his days of being part of a track team are far from over as he has committed to Loras College Duhawks in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Duhawks compete at the Division III level in the American Rivers Conference.

Last season, Willkomm competed in three events at the state track and field meet in Class 2A. He took fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.21, registered the 11th-best in the long jump with a distance of 20-02.75. He also ran the opening leg of the Durant 4x400 relay team that registered the 17th-best time in the preliminary round at 3:30.36.

A multi-sport athlete at Durant, Willkomm also competed in football, basketball and baseball. He was named to the South Division team for the River Valley Conference last season in baseball as an outfielder.

"I’m very excited for what my future looks like at Loras," Willkomm said. "(Loras head coach Matt Jones) is great. (Coach Jones) and my teammates will push me to do my best the next 4 years. I’m extremely excited."

