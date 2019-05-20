It took less than three minutes for the Muscatine boys soccer team to get on the scoreboard in their Class 3A substate game against Burlington in Muscatine Monday night.
Less than three minutes for them to gain the upper-hand, an advantage they would not only keep, but add to, as they ended up 5-1 winners against the Grayhounds.
“Any time you get an early goal, it’s always a good thing," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "Tonight, that’s one of the things we wanted to stress is we wanted to (score) first because we believed it was a winnable game for us and we wanted to take control of that."
The Muskies' first goal came from some crisp passing in front of the net to allow a shot to get by the Burlington goalie.
But Muscatine hardly sat on its lead. Instead, the Muskies played as aggressive - if not more so - after the first goal, at least until the end of the first half.
Senior Angel Arceo added the Muskies' second goal in the 14th minute and fellow senior Hector Martinez connected on a kick to give the Muskies their third in the 17th minute.
Then came the fourth goal of the first half. In the 27th minute, the Muskies mounted an attack and found themselves inside the box in front of the Grayhound goal.
There was a battle for the ball when it popped out of the swarm that was surrounding it and found an open spot to land for senior Brighton Kraft. Kraft had some open space just outside the penalty box, and send a rocket past the Burlington goalkeeper.
"I’ve had a lot of shots like that, none of them have really been on target, but that one just felt really good coming off my foot," Kraft said.
"He did a really good job putting the ball away," Varela said. "We were real happy with that. It was probably one of the best goals we’ve had all season."
The 4-0 score held up to halftime and into the second half. At least until Burlington senior Harrison Murray made a move towards the goal and drew a foul while in the box to create a penalty kick.
Muskie goalie Chris Pittman dove to his right to save the penalty kick, but was unable to secure the ball and senior Ethan Borchard put the rebound into the net for Burlington's first goal of the evening.
And it would prove to be its only goal.
Muscatine played considerably more conservative as the game wore on, but the damage had already been done, and it was able to cruise to a victory, especially after junior Sean Brown added the last goal for the Muskies.
With the win, Muscatine moves on to play Iowa City High at the University of Iowa on Wednesday at 5:30. And the Muskies know it's important to come out with an effort level equal to Monday night's victory.
"I think it’s going to be a great game if we come out strong,” Kraft said.
And his head coach shared a similar sentiment.
“We’ve been working on (getting) the ball wide and creating spaces for ourselves," Varela said, "taking some shots for ourselves, seeing what we can do.
"That worked today, hopefully, that will continue on Wednesday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.