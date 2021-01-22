Early miscues costly as Beavers' upset bid dashed

WILTON — The Wilton Beavers girls basketball team gave Class 2A sixth-ranked Bellevue just about all the Comets could handle Friday night.
But it wasn't enough, as early turnovers put the Beavers in a hole that proved a bit too deep to climb out of.
Ultimately, Bellevue came away a 51-41 winner. With the victory, the Comets improve to 14-1 overall.
The matchup was a litmus test for the River Valley Conference, as Bellevue sits atop the RVC North, and Wilton is toward the bottom of the RVC South standings, despite maintaining a winning record on the season.
"We came out knowing they were highly ranked and only had one loss," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "I think we came out a little shell-shocked. ... But once we settled down, we proved we can play with anybody.
"We played really good basketball for three-plus quarters."
Wilton (8-6) committed 10 turnovers in the first half but recovered in the second, adding just three to the tally over the final two quarters.
The Comets weren't much better in the opening half, with eight turnovers. But the Beavers weren't able to turn defense into offense quite as easily as Bellevue, which factored heavily into the outcome, even as Wilton made a run late, even grabbing the lead a few times in the third quarter.
The last Wilton lead came with four minutes left in the third, after junior Ella Caffery hit a jumper in the lane to make the score 25-24.
Junior Kelsey Drake, who led Wilton with 16 points, made 1-of-2 free throws with 15 seconds left in the third to pull the Beavers within one at 31-30.
The Comets would take the fourth, however, by a 19-11 margin, icing the game late from the free throw line.
Bellevue held a 20-14 advantage at the halftime break, using quantity over quality. The Comets attempted 31 first-half shots, making eight, compared to the Beavers, who were 5-of-15 from the field in the opening two quarters.
Drake did the heavy lifting early, scoring all four of Wilton first-quarter points.
Caffery opened the second with two buckets cut the Comets' lead to 13-8, but Bellevue would hold the lead through the half.
The Beavers will next be in action Tuesday for an RVC South road tilt at Durant. Getting back into a routine will be a welcomed change for Wilton.
"We were coming off an 11-day layoff when we played (Thursday night, a 63-58 loss to Northeast)," said Souhrada. "All that practice was good, but now we need to put in the on-court time. I can't fault the girls' effort tonight, we did quite a few things right tonight."