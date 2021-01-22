Early miscues costly as Beavers' upset bid dashed

WILTON — The Wilton Beavers girls basketball team gave Class 2A sixth-ranked Bellevue just about all the Comets could handle Friday night.

But it wasn't enough, as early turnovers put the Beavers in a hole that proved a bit too deep to climb out of.

Ultimately, Bellevue came away a 51-41 winner. With the victory, the Comets improve to 14-1 overall.

The matchup was a litmus test for the River Valley Conference, as Bellevue sits atop the RVC North, and Wilton is toward the bottom of the RVC South standings, despite maintaining a winning record on the season.

"We came out knowing they were highly ranked and only had one loss," Wilton head coach Jake Souhrada said. "I think we came out a little shell-shocked. ... But once we settled down, we proved we can play with anybody.

"We played really good basketball for three-plus quarters."

Wilton (8-6) committed 10 turnovers in the first half but recovered in the second, adding just three to the tally over the final two quarters.