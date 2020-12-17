Early slump proves costly for Muskies in loss

Muscatine (0-3, 0-3 MAC) would get it back, though, as senior Nick Scholz completed a three-point play of his own after he got fouled shooting with less than a second to play in the frame.

Quarter three ended with each team scoring eight points, but by then a stalemate did Muscatine little good.

The Spartans didn’t exactly storm out of the gate, as the team settled into its deliberate offense while in the half court. It was Muscatine turnovers, though, that led to several easy PV buckets throughout the game.

The Muskies turned it over on their first three possessions but minimized the damage by holding PV scoreless until a Borbeck 3 began the night’s scoring with 5:45 remaining in the opening quarter.

By then, Muscatine had already accumulated four of the six team fouls committed in the first eight minutes of the game.

“We did the same thing against Assumption,” said Windham of the early fouls. “But I was very proud of our defensive effort. I think we’re starting to get it on defense.”