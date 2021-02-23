Easton Valley game-winner in double-OT ends Wapello's run

CLINTON — Tied at 48 in double overtime with under a minute left, Easton Valley head coach Dan Beck turned to the oldest play in his playbook.
“It’s a play that we run all the time,” Beck said. “It’s a play that’s so old, I ran it in high school. My high school coach is still alive, and when I told him we run it, I said someone’s open every time we run it. He said ‘I don’t even remember what (play) you’re talking about.’
“We’ve been running it for years, and someone’s always open. And it’s usually where Porter Fuegen plays.”
With 45 seconds to play in double overtime, Wapello’s Maddox Griffin hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 48. Then Easton Valley’s Porter Fuegen hit a bigger shot, one that propelled the fifth-ranked Easton Valley River Hawks to the Class 1A Substate 4 final Tuesday night. The River Hawks slid past the Indians in the semifinal, 50-48, needing two extra periods to do so inside Yourd Gymnasium at Clinton High School.
"We came down and ran our play that we run a lot at the end of the quarter," senior Porter Fuegen said. "We were looking to get a shot in the corner, but I flashed to the high post and my brother found me and I knew once I turned ... I just have to rise up and knock it down."
And knock it down he did, continuing the undefeated season for the River Hawks (21-0).
"We tried to stay in front," Wapello coach Ken Spielbauer said. "We didn't want to foul, but they made a play. Give them credit for making the play."
Easton Valley will play New London in Maquoketa on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the substate championship with a trip to the 1A state tournament on the line.
Griffin was also responsible for sending the game into the first overtime. The Indian junior rebounded a missed free throw by Wapello’s Hector Zepeda and layed it back up and in to tie it at 36.
"I feel bad for (Wapello)," Beck said. "Both teams were so mentally tough and played so hard. It has to be hard for them. But it would have been really hard for us, too."
The game pitted two conference winners against each other. Easton Valley took the Tri-Rivers East Division outright while Wapello tied with Pekin atop the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North.
Senior Kaleb Cornilsen entered as the River Hawks’ leading scorer, averaging 23.4 points on 56% shooting.
Cornilsen ended with 22 points to lead the River Hawks, but it was the final two of Porter Fuegen's dozen that proved the difference.
For Wapello, junior Maddox Griffin came in averaging nearly 18 points a game and a tick over eight rebounds per contest. He ended Tuesday night with 16.
Senior Caden Thomas matched Griffin for the Wapello team high. Senior Trenton Murray also reached double figures with 13.
Thomas only missed one of his eight shot attempts and put the Indians on his back in the second quarter when Wapello raced back into the game after trailing by six at the end of the first quarter.
"We worked hard. We've changed the way we play over the past couple years," Spielbauer said. "All of them did a heck of a job this season."
Both teams sailed through the first round, Easton Valley was a 75-35 winner over Prince of Peace and Wapello beat Calamus-Wheatland 71-38. Easton Valley played Cal-Wheat back on Dec. 15 and came out with a 64-43 victory.
"We had most of our most difficult games in the beginning of the year," sophomore Carson Fuegen said. "We're definitely getting tested now in the playoffs and I'm glad we came through tonight. ... We had it, but they battled the whole time. ... This says a lot about our mental toughness."
"Definitely," Beck said. "We just feel fortunate to be there."