Error helps L-M finish off comeback

After what transpired against West Branch (7-9), L-M head coach Bryan Butler is starting to believe in his scheduling.

“When we lost four in a row, I started to question my decision making,” Butler said. “Except for the Pleasant Valley game, I think we learned a lot. Sometimes, I think we’re not focused on the game as much. Today, the girls were focused.”

It didn’t come without a bit of good luck.

Cox led off the eighth with her third walk. She moved to second on an error. As she saw Thein’s throw go wide, she knew her only destination was home plate.

Each time the right fielder got on base, she scored.

“When I was younger, I had a coach, his name was Luke Sanders. He always talked about taking the first pitch you’re going to see or taking the last pitch you’re going to see,” Cox said. “If you can battle with that pitcher enough, she’s going to lose every time.”

It was the finale of a contest that was back and forth all night long.

West Branch got to Sanders early as Mackenzie Heise launched an opposite field two-run home run three batters into the game to put it up 2-0. Two more runs were added in the third to double the lead.