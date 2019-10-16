WEST LIBERTY, Iowa – Will Esmoil took a handoff, found a hole up the middle, and bulldozed a Mount Vernon linebacker before eventually being brought down. On the very next play, Esmoil bounced a run to the outside and stiff-armed a defender into the grass field.
That power and relentlessness the senior West Liberty running back runs with is his best quality according to his coach.
“It’s just the toughness he brings, the physicality,” West Liberty coach Jason Iske said of Esmoil. “It’s something I think everybody picks up on and follows. Everybody on the team respects him for the way he runs.”
In his senior season, Esmoil sits at 649 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through seven weeks while leading the Comets to a 4-3 record and 2-1 in Class 2A, District 5.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Esmoil said. “If the line is doing their job and I can find open field, I’m pretty good.”
However, before this season, Esmoil had never played running back. In junior high, he was the starting quarterback and in his lone season on the varsity, Esmoil totaled 304 yards as a wide receiver. However, the Comets lost their top two running backs and leading rusher in quarterback Seth Feldman off last year’s 8-4 state semifinalist, so Iske was forced to search for new answers in the rushing attack.
Esmoil was the first person he turned to.
“We weren’t necessarily sure who was going to carry the load for us coming into the season,” Iske said. “It was nice to see (Esmoil) pick it up over the summer. He’s got a bit of allusiveness to him, too. He’s just a hard runner and not usually taken down by the first guy.”
Despite learning a new position, the Comet senior has been the most consistent piece of an up-and-down offense this season. He’s topped 75 yards rushing in six of seven games, and scored at least one touchdown in all but one game to boot.
In perhaps West Liberty’s most crucial game to date, Esmoil rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown in a win over Louisa-Muscatine last week.
“I knew I was capable of it,” Esmoil said. “It feels pretty good to have a lot of touchdowns, and I take pride in it.”
It was the other side of the ball where Esmoil became a known quantity last season, however, as he led the team with 88.5 tackles and 16 solo tackles for loss on his way to a first-team all-state selection in Class 2A.
Esmoil hasn’t missed a beat from his linebacker spot this year. The senior has 56 tackles in seven games, most on the team.
“He’s kind of the heart and soul of our defense,” Iske said. “He and Gavin Chown both (are). He’s hard to block and has a slipperiness to him. He knows how to get around blocks and make tackles.”
Much like last season, West Liberty appears to be clicking at the right time. The Comets have won two in a row and four of their last five games. Iske attributes that to a lot of the new pieces around Esmoil and the senior class finding a groove on the varsity level.
However, the biggest tests are yet to come. West Liberty gets Camanche (5-2, 2-1) this week and Tipton (5-2, 3-0) in the regular-season finale. The Comets know the stakes: two wins means another district title and playoff appearance.
“We’re respecting them but at the same time we know we’ve seen tougher competition than some of our opponents have,” Iske said. “We feel comfortable playing against anybody.”
This is nothing new to many members of the team who have big-game experience from last year’s run to the UNI-Dome. That includes Esmoil, who brings the physicality of an all-state linebacker and state runner-up wrestler to the running back position.
“If I have the chance to lower my shoulder and run into somebody, I’m going to do that,” Esmoil said. “It’s a fun role on the team.”
