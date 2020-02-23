Esmoil goes out a champion

DES MOINES — Will Esmoil has plenty of things to sort out in the next several months. What college to attend? What sport to play? What to study?

Those decisions can wait. Right now, he is savoring the moment of reaching a lifelong goal.

Esmoil cemented his spot in West Liberty wrestling lore Saturday night with a 3-2 victory in the Class 2A state championship match at 152 pounds over second-ranked Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

His brother, Bryce, won two state titles. Will became the ninth champion in program history.

“Our names are going to be remembered for wrestling at West Liberty,” Esmoil said. “It feels good.

"This goal has been in the back of my mind for a long time, so to finally accomplish it, it is the greatest thing."

Esmoil talked throughout the state tournament about opening up and being more offensive.

It was his defense that secured him a championship.

He fought off several attacks from a three-time finalist in Gaukel, including one in the final 10 seconds, to hang on for the win at Wells Fargo Arena.