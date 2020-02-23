Esmoil goes out a champion

DES MOINES — Will Esmoil has plenty of things to sort out in the next several months. What college to attend? What sport to play? What to study?
Those decisions can wait. Right now, he is savoring the moment of reaching a lifelong goal.
Esmoil cemented his spot in West Liberty wrestling lore Saturday night with a 3-2 victory in the Class 2A state championship match at 152 pounds over second-ranked Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
His brother, Bryce, won two state titles. Will became the ninth champion in program history.
“Our names are going to be remembered for wrestling at West Liberty,” Esmoil said. “It feels good.
"This goal has been in the back of my mind for a long time, so to finally accomplish it, it is the greatest thing."
Esmoil talked throughout the state tournament about opening up and being more offensive.
It was his defense that secured him a championship.
He fought off several attacks from a three-time finalist in Gaukel, including one in the final 10 seconds, to hang on for the win at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I had to scramble, get my legs back and defend it,” Esmoil said. “Coach is like hands defense, keep my hands down and I did that.
It punctuated a 42-0 season for Esmoil.
He leaves as a three-time state placewinner.
After finishing third as a freshman, Esmoil didn't place as sophomore, took second a year ago and then made the climb to the top of the podium Saturday in his final night wearing a West Liberty singlet.
“It is pretty crazy," Esmoil said. "I can’t describe it right now.”
The match was scoreless after two periods, including a second-period rideout from Esmoil.
In the closing two minutes, Esmoil was let up for an escape. Gaukel recorded a takedown on the edge of the mat to snatch the lead, but a locked hands call on Gaukel tied it and an escape gave Esmoil the lead.
From there, Esmoil’s defense made it stand.
“I won, but I was still very defensive,” he admitted. “I knew he was good on his feet. He let me up and I decided to defend. I should have hit more shots."
Esmoil is also an all-state football player. He hasn't decided what school or sport he'll play at the next level.
"I'll sort that out in the next couple of months," he said.
Teammate Kobe Simon lost in the 220-pound championship match to Woodward-Granger's Cody Fisher, 6-0.
Fisher, an Iowa State recruit, is ranked among the top 20 in the country at his weight class and a four-time finalist. In fact, Fisher lost to Bryce Esmoil twice in the championship match his freshman and sophomore seasons.
A takedown in each of the three periods led to the win for Fisher. It was Simon's only loss of the season in 38 matches and his second top-four finish at state.
Simon, a junior, has another shot at a championship next season.