WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The West Liberty football team needed a big game from one of its biggest players to move on in Friday night’s first-round playoff tilt with Monticello.
The Comets got just that from Will Esmoil.
West Liberty’s workhorse running back was big for the Comets, as they squeaked through to the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 6-0 win over the Panthers at Memorial Field.
Esmoil finished with 148 yards and the game’s only touchdown on 30 carries for the Comets, with all but 24 of those yards coming in the second half.
That was more yards than any other player on either team accumulated, passing or running. None were bigger than those on his final carry, a 22-yard blast off tackle for a first down that put the game on ice. It also doubled as his longest run of the night.
The lone score of the night came on West Liberty’s first possession of the second half. The Comets used the hard-nosed running of Esmoil, with a little Gavin Chown sprinkled in, to march almost 80 yards to set up the 1-yard touchdown.
West Liberty also had its only completion of the night occur on that drive, a 14-yard pitch and catch from Talen Dengler to Lake Newton which resulted in a big first down. By the time Monticello got the ball for its first possession after intermission, nearly half of the third quarter was over.
“After halftime, our offensive line really stepped up,” Esmoil said. “We got a lot more yards, (and) we had more holes.”
But the Esmoil did more than just run and anchor a tremendous defensive effort for West Liberty. His work as a punter was huge as well.
In the first half, the Comet senior had punts of 48 and 45 yards, which flipped the field on a Monticello team that moved the ball well, especially in the opening half, but had drives stall in and around the red zone.
“We needed good field position on defense,” Esmoil said, “so I wanted to help with that.”
And with just under six minutes remaining in the game, with Esmoil back to punt again, he snagged a high snap with one-hand to barely get a 26-yard punt away. Had the snap gotten by him, the Panthers likely would have started inside the West Liberty 10 or even put points on the scoreboard.
“To have a punter like Will is incredible,” West Liberty head coach Jason Iske said. “When he saved that one on the high snap … that was a heck of a play.”
The defensive effort by the Comets (7-3) cannot be overstated, either.
A cold and rainy night likely made it harder to move the ball through the air, but the Comet secondary, led by Newton, came up with a few big pass break-ups and several more fourth-down stops to secure a shutout of the Panthers (6-4).
Monticello quarterback Jeff Carlson came in with over 2,300 passing yards on the season but was held to 90 on Friday night. On his last eight pass attempts, Carlson was 1-for-8 for 16 yards. Colin Jordan was the Panthers’ leading rusher with 44 yards on 13 carries.
“Our defensive coaches did a heck of a job all week getting our guys ready,” said Iske, “Maybe you can say we were aided by the field or whatnot, but I thought we had a good game plan and we executed it and did a fantastic job.”
The Comets advance to play Waukon next Friday night in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
