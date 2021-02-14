Extra frames needed for Brooks to claim Bowler of the Year

As Brooks and Delano battled it out for the Division I title, Wangberg meticulously defeated Larry Brown in the Division II championship match, 203 to 167.

"Everybody encourages everybody," said Wangberg, who perhaps has sights set on next year's Division I title. "I've been bowling well as of late. I got a new ball that's been working great, so I'm guessing my average is going to be above 185 next year."

The common thread among all the winners was the respect each had for their competitors.

Hearst showed plenty of respect for the man he beat, Larry Roberson. Hearst bowled a 258 in the championship for the win.

"It was my first year in the senior division," Hearst said. "But I caught a hot hand and everything went my way. But being able to go against sort of knocking off a legend, that makes it legit for me."

In the Sweet 16 competition, both Czerwiec and Frye are first-time winners. While both were proud of their individual accomplishments of the day, both were equally thrilled about the company they got to do it in.

Czerwiec's 247 in the championship round was good enough to beat Tabitha Bieri's 202.