Extra frames needed for Brooks to claim Bowler of the Year

Dustin Brooks needed bowling's version of overtime to win the Muscatine USBC Bowler of the Year award Sunday afternoon.
Brooks won the Division I award while Dave Wangberg claimed the Division II trophy at Muscatine's Rose Bowl. Prior to that, Jennifer Czerwiec captured the Sweet 16 Division I championship and Julie Frye took the Division II title.
"It feels amazing to be a winner," Brooks said. "I just punched a new ball on Tuesday, thew it the first time on Thursday and shot my second 800 series. Then I turned around here and shot another 800 series (in the preliminary round) ... the ball's just rolling well and things went my way.
"I got a lot of the right breaks at the right time."
On Saturday, Laurie Lanfier won the Senior Sweet 16 and Lonnie Hearst claimed the Senior Bowler of the Year.
"The bowling family is pretty tight-knit around here," said Lanfier, who bowled a 209 for her trophy. "There's a good bunch of bowlers ... We love the game and we love to joke and have a good time, but when we turn to those pins, it's serious."
The Youth Roll-off, also held on Saturday, was won on the boys side by Draven Cole. Keely Williams won the girls division.
"I have other trophies, but they are all more participation trophies," said Williams, who's been bowling since age 3.
"It's my first year in league and stuff, but family members encouraged me to try it," Cole said. "It feels great. It's so better than just being stuck at home."
The men's Division I final had the most drama.
After starting the 10th frame with his second consecutive strike, Brooks needed to knock nine pins over plus pick up the spare.
Brooks knocked eight over and picked up the spare, sending his Division I match against Skylar Delano into a ninth and 10th-frame roll-off.
In the extra frames, Brooks led off with a strike. Delano then had to roll his ninth and 10th frames back-to-back. He led off the ninth with a nine-pin spare, then a strike to start the 10th, but left the seven-pin standing on the final ball.
Brooks' strike to lead off his 10th clinched the title for him.
Entering the ninth frame, each bowler had rolled five strikes. However, it proved beneficial to Brooks that his came in a row, whereas Delano's was broken up by a fifth-frame spare.
Delano and Brooks both rolled strikes in the ninth, setting up the dramatic 10th.
Delano left an 8-10 split to start the 10th, but remarkably picked it up to increase the pressure on Brooks. Although, the seven-pin was left standing on Delano's last roll of the 10th.
As Brooks and Delano battled it out for the Division I title, Wangberg meticulously defeated Larry Brown in the Division II championship match, 203 to 167.
"Everybody encourages everybody," said Wangberg, who perhaps has sights set on next year's Division I title. "I've been bowling well as of late. I got a new ball that's been working great, so I'm guessing my average is going to be above 185 next year."
The common thread among all the winners was the respect each had for their competitors.
Hearst showed plenty of respect for the man he beat, Larry Roberson. Hearst bowled a 258 in the championship for the win.
"It was my first year in the senior division," Hearst said. "But I caught a hot hand and everything went my way. But being able to go against sort of knocking off a legend, that makes it legit for me."
In the Sweet 16 competition, both Czerwiec and Frye are first-time winners. While both were proud of their individual accomplishments of the day, both were equally thrilled about the company they got to do it in.
Czerwiec's 247 in the championship round was good enough to beat Tabitha Bieri's 202.
"It's something I never thought would happen," Czerwiec said. "It's kind of surreal. It's actual very surreal ... When you see everyone bowl consistently good and knowing I had to bowl against my best friends."
"That and not only are we friends, but I respect these women so much, and we've been bowling together forever," Frye, who bowled a 204 in the Division II championship match against Sarah Watson, said. "It's just so fun to go out there."
Brooks echoed that sentiment.
"I guess I'm going to be the guy with the target on his back next year," the Division I champion said. "It's definitely an honor. Good luck to all the bowlers, go out and do your best until next year.
"(Tim Staley) has developed my bowling a lot better than what it ever has been. When your protege beats you, that must be a good sign for the coach."
Muscatine USCB city tournament
Held at Muscatine's Rose Bowl
Division I Bowler of the Year
Championship -- 1. Dustin Brooks 235-47; 2. Skyler Delano 235-40
Step-ladder tournament -- Beau Hahn 246, Tim Staley 238; Skyler Delano 280, Beau Hahn 198.
Preliminary round (four-game series) -- 1. Dustin Brooks 280-279-247-225--1031; 2. Skylar Delano 190-259-268-247--964; 3. Beau Hahn 266-245-225-225--961; 4. Tim Staley 258-238-248-215--959; 5. Damon Stalkfleet 236-279-223-216--956; 6. Brandon Lessenger 267-237-238-207--949; 7. David Nelson 279-181-258-202--920; 8. Jesse Owen 223-256-215-218--912; 9. Brian Chapman 210-226-216-257--909; 10. Craig Samuelson 265-236-226-179--906; 11. Mitch Thomsen 192-245-196-215--848; 12. Curtis Cordrey 213-211-204-212--840; 13. Jesse Ford 183-160-235-231--809; 14. Beaver Bishop 191-201-205-211--808; 15. Scott Berlin 197-173-216-213--799; 16. Shannon Stolba 173-159-195-178--705
Division II Bowler of the Year
Championship -- 1. Dave Wangberg 203; 2. Larry Brown Jr. 167
Step-ladder tournament -- Ray Poe 196, Stuart Cordrey 171; Dave Wangberg 225, Ray Poe 206.
Preliminary round (four-game series) -- 1. Larry Brown Jr. 225-222-195-234--876; 2. Dave Wangberg 257-193-207-213--870; 3. Stuart Cordrey 223-220-204-216--863; 4. Ray Poe 226-222-204-216--863; 5. Rick Carpenter 192-225-226-183--826; 6. Sarah Bishop 215-193-200-213--821; 7. Cody Staley 185-226-210-288--809; 8. Dell Wagner 215-225-197-162--799; 9. Terry Thein 205-179-189-177--750; 10. Amber Niaves 217-177-177-173--744; 11. Eugene Logel 181-143-182-217--723; 12. Amy Graham 173-170-164-194--701; 13. Robert Babbitt 174-172-158-171--675; 14. Tylor Staley 152-180-141-197--670; 15. Wade Eagle 138-191-190-149--688; 16. Chris Day 147-156-166-152--621
Sweet 16 Division I
Championship -- 1. Jennifer Czerwiec 247; 2. Tabitha Bieri 202
Step-ladder tournament -- Kayla Skidmore 258, Triscia Klein 243; Tabitha Bieri 269, Kayla Skidmore 246.
Preliminary round (four-game series) -- 1. Jennifer Czerwiec 224-246-257-244--971; 2. Tabitha Bieri 237-218-258-244--957; 3. Kayla Skidmore 194-259-245-235--933; 4. Triscia Klein 207-234-225-214--880; 5. Renee Ball 216-255-214-190--875; 6. Cathy Ribbink 213-205-202-254--874; 7. Amber Clemens 224-202-237-195--858; 8 Sandra Cordrey 180-253-205-201--839; 9. Laurie Lanfier 216-207-205-201--839; 10. Beth Wingerter 213-257-163-187--820; 11. Tara Hogan 223-203-204-180--810; 12. Eric Schultz 210-207-215-168--800; 13. Lori Harris 201-215-183-187--786; 14. Lisa Madsen 203-161-189-191--744; 15. Ronda Harris 166-182-177-212--737; 16. Shelly Bickerstaff 143-213-178-202--763
Sweet 16 Division II
Championship -- 1. Julie Frye 204; 2. Sarah Watson 172
Step-ladder tournament -- Cari Cline 194, Ann Ballensky 157; Sarah Watson 212, Cari Cline 182.
Preliminary round (four-game series) -- 1. Julie Frye 182-225-183-145--735; 2. Sarah Watson 201-182-157-177--717; 3. Ann Ballensky 163-170-185-188--706; 4. Cari Cline 164-191-166-170--691; 5. Robin White 159-174-169-175--677; 6. Connie Clemens 136-189-187-149--661; 7. Sandra Riley 180-128-160-190--658; 8. Bev Marlowe 151-160-145-200--656; 9. Jeanne Staley 172-166-149-151--638; 10. Gracie Brossart 128-166-183-158--635; 11. Suzanne McCleary 185-144-151-155--635; 12. Denise Rethamel 202-156-115-142--615; 13. Eileen Mullikin 139-158-146-164--607; 14. Shila Longcor 159-134-140-157--590; 15. Jeannie Neipert 167-148-134-134--583; 16. Kim McCleary 148-146-167-118--579
Bowler of the Year Senior Division
Championship -- 1. Lonnie Hearst 258; 2. Larry Roberson 216
Step-ladder tournament -- Mark Irwin 181, Keith Milder 164; Larry Roberson 268, Mark Irwin 258
Preliminary round (four-game series) -- 1. Lonnie Hearst 245-249-184-258--946; 2. Larry Roberson 242-221-224-233--920; 3. Keith Milder 244-219-225-225--913; 4. Mark Irwin 246-254-194-211--905; 5. Russ Berkhoudt 190-213-265-236--904; 6. Beaver Bishop 211-213-233-224--881; 7. Kenneth Rohwedder 212-248-200-214--874; 8. David Lowe 247-193-225-196--861; 9. Mark Frye 216-204-220-201--841; 10. Lonnie Krenz 188-222-180-191--824; 11. Richard Jacobson 263-217-180-191--824; 12. Scott Berlin 225-228-211-158--822; 13. Craig Samuelson 181-169-226-214--790; 14. Stephen Ford 195-191-201-199--786; 15. Mark Pelzer 167-151-209-245--772; 16. Stu Cordrey 173-215-182-179--749
Sweet 16 Senior Division
Championship -- 1. Laure Lanfier 209; 2. Lynn Keller 187
Step-ladder tournament -- Lynn Keller 189, Suzanne McCleary 179; Lynn Keller 182, Sandra Cordrey 171
Preliminary round (four-game series) -- 1. Laurie Lanfier 247-220-238-224--929; 2. Sandra Cordrey 166-183-227-237--813; 3. Lynn Keller 159-190-211-224--784; 4. Suzanne McCleary 160-212-201-207--780; 5. Connie Clemens 180-152-180-203--715; 6. Karlyn Logel 179-192-160-167--698; 7. Jeanne Staley 204-171-151-157--683; 8. Eileen Mullikin 157-159-174-192--682; 9. Robin White 160-169-183-169--681; 10. Jeannie Neipert 146-217-154-147--664; 11. Julie Nealson 168-196-148-148--660; 12. Debbie Rudolph 190-184-114-158--646; 13. Bev Marlowe 181-149-146-168--644; 14. Julie Frye 159-165-144-168--636; 15. Eva Belitz 191-153-138-146--628; 16. Kimberly Parkinson 132-156-179-149--616
Youth Boys Division
(Includes handicap)
Championship -- 1. Draven Cole 145-249; 2. Elijah Donath 145-221
Step-ladder tournament -- Elijah Donath 199-275, Tyson Wedekind 188-260
Preliminary round (three-game series plus total handicap) -- 1. Draven Cole 162-176-143-309--790; 2. Tyson Wedekind 126-166-269-216--777; 3. Elijah Donath 150-199-196-196-228--773; 4. Landon Wilder 164-99-109-378--750; 5. Alec Recker 258-174-185-120--737; 6. Zachery Robertson 223-241-209-45--718; 7. Kaden Staley 168-255-193-616-75--691; 8. Austin Staley 170-196-184-132--682; 9. Colten Lessenger 168-185-179-147--679; 10. Stirlen Roberson 244-193-188-45--670; 11. Truitt Tucker 107-98-86-363--654; Hunter Weggen 69-95-48-378--590
Youth Girls Division
(Includes handicap)
Championship -- 1. Keely Williams 168-253; 2. Sarah Nelson 155-223
Step-ladder tournament -- Keely Williams 196-281, Jersey Lessenger 224-250
Preliminary round (three-game series plus total handicap) -- 1. Sarah Nelson 204-173-194-204--775; 2. Jersey Lessenger 265-178-246-78--767; 3. Keely Williams 144-202-145-255--746; 4. Molly Bramble 205-201-191-129--726; 5. Madisyn Gerdts 224-223-213-33--693; 6. Kamryn Taylor 193-147-136-210--686; 7. Lily Fischer 196-172-178-135--681; 8. Addison Weggen 135-157-136-249--677; 9. Rhylann Lessenger 183-162-193-138--676; 10. Hannah Anderson 180-226-169-84--659; 11. Aubrey Clester 124-103-91-315--633; 12. Alana Clester 58-66-67-432--623