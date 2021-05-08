Eye Openers: Don't get too giddy yet, Bears fans

You almost could have gotten whiplash from watching the reaction of Chicago Bears fans last week after the team moved up nine spots in the first round of the NFL draft to select Justin Fields of Ohio State.

The mood went from one of foreboding regarding the coming season to one of absolute euphoria.

Gloom and doom gave way to joy and ecstasy.

Someone called it the biggest thing to happen in Chicago sports since the Cubs won the World Series.

It might all be just a tad premature. We need to wait a few years to see how this works out.

Don’t get me wrong; I love the move. I felt all along that Fields was the second best quarterback in the draft behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. He’s much more of a proven commodity than BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, who went ahead of him, with the second and third picks.

Fields is a winner. He’s highly skilled, tough, intelligent. According to one report, he achieved the highest score ever on a test used to measure athletes’ ability to retain complex information.