The Louisa-Muscatine boys and girls bowling teams think they can compete with anybody.
Regardless of classification.
“I feel we can,” L-M bowling coach Al Jordan said. “A lot of people look at it as 1A, 2A or 3A. I look at it as ‘if you’re a bowler, you’re a bowler.’ I don’t care if you’re from a school of 3,000 or 300. (Our team has) all bowled together for quite a while now. It’s very rewarding to watch them, and hopefully, it will be another successful year.
“I do have to thank the school for supporting us over the years. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
The numbers indicate Jordan is right.
Currently, the girls team has the highest individual game average (201.8) and baker game average (197.6) of any team in the state.
Not to be outdone, the boys squad is among Iowa’s top teams, too.
L-M’s boys team holds a single-game average of 207.5, good for fifth in the state. As far as the baker games, the boys are a bit lower with a 197.2 average, seventh in Iowa, regardless of class.
The past success of the program has wanted this year’s team to not only continue that but move the needle even further.
“You don’t know how good it feels to see those trophies. Every time I go into the school or am with my nephews … it doesn’t matter how many times I’ve shown them, I show them (the trophies)," senior Whittney Morse said, “and one of my nephews said, 'My name is gonna be on one of those someday,’ and I said, 'I sure hope it is.’”
It isn’t just a short-term plan for this season, either. Both sides want to be a part of an L-M bowling program that’s set up to win for years to come.
Last season, L-M became the first Iowa girls bowling team to three-peat as state champions. Now the mission is to be the first to win four in a row.
As individuals, the Falcons placed four in the top eight at the Class 1A state competition last season. Morse has ended each of the last two seasons as the 1A individual state champion.
“This season feels like a normal season,” Morse said. “It’s just bowling. This is how it has been (in terms of expectations) for all four years.”
Morse bowled a 472 two-game series at the state competition in Waterloo last year, barely holding off teammate Lauren Bodman.
Bodman, who also is back for her senior campaign, nearly rolled a perfect 300-game in her second of the series. She recorded 10 straight strikes before leaving two pins standing upright in the 10th frame to end with a 288.
Madisyn Gerts, now a junior, and senior Shadyn Bishop took fourth and eighth as individuals last season, respectively.
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” Bishop said.
Senior Dustin Beaham returns to lead the boys L-M squad. Beaham returns as the 1A individual state champion, running away with the title last season by rolling a 535 two-game series in Waterloo to end the 2018-19 season. The next-best score came from Noah Westerlund of Red Oak, who was 55 pins behind.
“We feel really excited about this year,” Beaham said.
With that experience and a national tournament over the summer that the girls took part in, too, Beaham thinks we may even see better performances this season.
“In my opinion, this is probably the strongest team we’ve had … I think we have a very good shot at winning,” Beaham said.
And he’s not the only one.
“This year’s team shows a lot more teamwork than we did," senior Hunter Rickey said. "We're cooperating a lot more."
