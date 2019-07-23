FORT DODGE, Iowa — Runs were scarce for Louisa-Muscatine’s softball team en route to the state tournament. The Falcons snapped out of their offensive doldrums at the state tournament.
Class 3A second-ranked L-M equaled its three-game run total of eight in the regional tournament in the first two innings Tuesday morning of a 10-6 quarterfinal victory over Mount Vernon at the Rogers Sports Complex.
Ace Hailey Sanders bailed L-M out with three shutouts (two of those 1-0 wins) and 44 strikeouts in regionals. The offense had her back this time.
“It was really important because we know teams are going to hit off Hailey,” shortstop Kylee Sanders said. “We can’t rely on her every second and every time we play. We’ve been struggling with the bats, so a good game offensively is really important and good for us down the road.”
The Falcons (34-4) get fourth-ranked West Liberty (29-5) in a semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
West Liberty's Isabelle True was L-M’s top pitcher and captain of the 2A all-tournament team at state last summer. She departed the program just before the start of this season and has the Comets in their first state semifinal.
“It is kind of funny the way things work,” L-M coach Bryan Butler said. “It was bound to happen.
“It is unfortunate that it turned out this way, but it is what it is and we’re going to be prepared. There are a lot of kids that know each other and have played with and against each other.”
During the week between regionals and state, L-M emphasized one thing.
“All we did in practice was hit,” Hailey Sanders said.
Butler attributed some of the offensive woes to the intense pressure of trying to get back to the state tournament.
L-M was not jittery Tuesday.
Katie Koppe poked a two-out, two-run single in the opening inning.
After Mount Vernon answered with a pair of runs in the top half of the second inning, L-M responded with a six-run frame against Mandy Roe.
The Falcons had the first seven hitters reach — hit-by-pitch, fielder’s choice, three straight singles, fielder’s choice and another single. A Mount Vernon error was mixed in there.
Kylee Sanders delivered a two-run single while McKenna Hohenadel and Hailey Sanders each had run-scoring singles.
“We haven’t been hitting the ball lately, so to get that many runs early in the game was such a relief,” said Koppe, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
L-M finished with 11 hits, nine of those coming in the first three innings and all but one from the top five spots in the order.
“We were in that funk for so long,” Hailey Sanders said. “It was like, ‘OK, we’re back now.’ I’m really happy how (our offense) performed and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
Sanders finished with 11 strikeouts, but Mount Vernon (27-12) didn’t exit quietly.
The Mustangs strung together eight hits and three multiple-run frames against the Northern Iowa recruit. L-M also committed three errors.
“(Mount Vernon) was good, and I felt some of my pitches weren’t on,” she said. “The strike zone is so much tighter here. I wasn’t getting some of those strikes that I usually get right there on the corner.”
Koppe said getting the first win here was a major relief.
The Falcons realize they’ll have to be sharper defensively in the next game.
“I saw some long faces afterward because they were disappointed we didn’t seal the deal better,” Butler said. “We’re going to talk about that and they’ll be prepared mentally tomorrow.”
